Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power

12/15/2020 | 01:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet unit Google may have to change their business practices in Europe or face hefty fines between 6-10% under new draft EU rules to be announced on Tuesday.

The rules are the most serious attempt by the 27-country bloc to rein in the power of the U.S. tech giants which control troves of data and online platforms on which thousands of companies and millions of Europeans rely on.

They also mark the European Commission's frustration with its antitrust cases against the tech giants, notably Google, which critics say did not address the problem.

Regulatory scrutiny has been growing worldwide of tech giants and their power.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton will present the rules, a bid not just to rein in tech giants but also to prevent the emergence of anti-competitive dominant companies.

One set of rules called the Digital Markets Act calls for fines up to 10% of annual turnover for online gatekeepers found breaching the new rules, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It also sets out a list of dos and don'ts for gatekeepers, which will be classified according to criteria such as number of users, revenues and the number of markets in which they are active, other sources said.

The second set of rules known as the Digital Services Act also targets very large online platforms as those with more than 45 million users.

They will be required to do more to tackle illegal content on their platforms, misuse of their platforms that infringe fundamental rights and intentional manipulation of platforms to influence elections and public health, among others.

The companies will also have to show details of political advertising on their platforms and the parameters used by their algorithms to suggest and rank information.

The draft rules need to reconcile with the demands of EU countries and EU lawmakers, some of which have pushed for tougher laws while others are concerned about regulatory over-reach and the impact on innovation.

Tech companies, which have called for proportionate and balanced laws, are expected to take advantage of this split to lobby for weaker rules, with the final draft expected in the coming months or even years.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.27% 1752.26 Delayed Quote.30.83%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.30% 3156.97 Delayed Quote.70.85%
APPLE INC. -0.51% 121.78 Delayed Quote.66.74%
FACEBOOK INC 0.23% 274.19 Delayed Quote.33.59%
All news about APPLE INC.
01:14aU.S. tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power
RE
01:11aApple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei
RE
12:57aAPPLE : to Ramp Up iPhone Production by Around 30% for 1st Half 2021, Nikkei Asi..
DJ
12:39aAPPLE : plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei
RE
12/14U.S. court hears appeal against order blocking TikTok app store ban
RE
12/14Apple supplier Wistron puts India plant damage at up to $7 million
RE
12/14Google Suffers Widespread Outage Affecting Gmail, YouTube, Other Services -- ..
DJ
12/14Google Suffers Widespread Outage Affecting Gmail, YouTube, Other Services -- ..
DJ
12/14APPLE : Cardio fitness notifications are available today on Apple Watch
PU
12/14APPLE FITNESS+ : The next era of fitness is here, and everyone's invited
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 B - -
Net income 2021 66 259 M - -
Net cash 2021 80 862 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 2 070 B 2 070 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 127,45 $
Last Close Price 121,78 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.65.88%2 070 479
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.26%453 874
XIAOMI CORPORATION170.87%89 303
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD15.89%20 633
FITBIT, INC.9.74%1 964
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.15%1 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ