UK begins investigation into Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has
launched an in-depth investigation into the market dominance of
Apple and Google's mobile browsers, months
after the regulator began considering a probe.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday
responses to its consultation from June revealed "substantial
support" for a fuller investigation into the matter and how
iPhone-maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its app store.
"Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel
that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and
Google," said Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA,
in a statement.
"We plan to investigate whether the concerns we have heard
are justified and, if so, identify steps to improve competition
and innovation in these sectors."
In response to the CMA's June plans, Google had said it
would continue to work with the watchdog.
Apple said on Tuesday it would "constructively" engage with
the CMA to explain how its approach "promotes competition and
choice, while ensuring consumers' privacy and security are
protected."
Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment on the latest developments.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in
London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)