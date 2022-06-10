Log in
05:27aUK plans to probe Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance
RE
05:24aUK Watchdog Seeks Inquiry Into Apple, Google's Mobile Browsers, Cloud Gaming Practices
MT
Is tech losing its appeal?
UK plans to probe Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

06/10/2022
New Apple products go on sale at flagship Apple Store in New York

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it was planning to investigate the market dominance of Apple Inc and Google's mobile browsers as well as the iphone maker's restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was also taking enforcement action against Alphabet Inc's Google over its app store payment practices.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
