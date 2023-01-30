Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
145.93 USD   +1.37%
02:04aUK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022
RE
01:31aJapan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street gains to end at over 1-month high
RE
12:47aApple's India supplier Jabil making AirPods parts for export-Bloomberg
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022

01/30/2023 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK video streaming market showed a tentative recovery in the final quarter of 2022, with subscriber numbers edging higher after a sharp decline earlier in the year when cash-strapped households sought savings, industry data showed on Monday.

Market researcher Kantar said that between October and December the number of UK homes that had at least one paid-for video streaming service rose by 55,000 to 16.24 million, representing 56% of households.

The gains were driven mainly by Prime Video, AppleTV+ and Paramount+, rather than Netflix.

Kantar said 5% of British households took out a new streaming subscription during the final quarter of the year.

The recovery followed a period of 12 months when one million British households dropped out of the subscription video-on-demand market, as they prioritised spending on essentials, such as food and energy.

"Prime Video had a strong final quarter of the year, with an increasing number of households taking out Prime memberships and using the Prime delivery service in the run-up to the Christmas holidays," Dominic Sunnebo, global insight director, Kantar, Worldpanel Division, said.

However, the recovery may be short lived, Kantar added.

The proportion of consumers planning to cancel one or more video-on-demand services in the next quarter rose to 12% versus 10% in the third quarter of 2022, it said, indicating that short-term subscribers looking to cover the festive period could soon cut back.

Getting an accurate gauge of the UK economy is currently proving tricky.

Official UK retail sales data showed inflation-pinched consumers cut their shopping by the most in the key month of December in at least 25 years and consumer confidence levels are at historic lows.

However, several major British retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer, reported better-than-expected Christmas sales, while airlines have reported strong bookings into summer.

Also, unemployment is close to its lowest in almost 50 years.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.04% 102.24 Delayed Quote.21.71%
APPLE INC. 1.37% 145.93 Delayed Quote.12.31%
J SAINSBURY PLC 5.47% 252.5 Delayed Quote.15.99%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 0.45% 146.2 Delayed Quote.18.57%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.12% 360.77 Delayed Quote.22.34%
TESCO PLC 0.53% 246.9 Delayed Quote.10.12%
All news about APPLE INC.
02:04aUK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022
RE
01:31aJapan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street gains to end at over 1-month high
RE
12:47aApple's India supplier Jabil making AirPods parts for export-Bloomberg
RE
01/29China's 2022 smartphone sales plunge to lowest level in a decade
RE
01/29Asia shares turn cagey as rate hikes, earnings loom
RE
01/29Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, U.S. events in focus
RE
01/29Taiwan export orders seen contracting at faster pace in Dec
RE
01/29Asia shares brace for rate hikes, earnings rush
RE
01/29China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research firm
RE
01/27Stocks notch weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 404 B - -
Net income 2023 96 831 M - -
Net cash 2023 57 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 2 311 B 2 311 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
EV / Sales 2024 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 145,93 $
Average target price 168,09 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.31%2 310 979
XIAOMI CORPORATION23.03%42 876
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.18%10 934
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.94%10 172
DZS INC.-2.29%382
RTX A/S23.60%174