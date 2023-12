Dec 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it opposes Apple's request to pause a ban on the sale of the company's smartwatches after the Biden Administration declined to veto an earlier decision supporting the ban.

Apple filed an emergency request earlier on Tuesday for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the ban. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)