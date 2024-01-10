WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday opposed Apple's motion for a stay pending appeal in a case involving sales of the company's flagship smartwatches, a court filing showed. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)
