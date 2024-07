July 26 (Reuters) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) reached a tentative agreement with tech giant Apple on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.

Workers at the Towson, Maryland, Apple retail store, the first in the country to unionize, will vote on the tentative agreement on Aug. 6. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)