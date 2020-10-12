Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Utilities Up As Investors Hedge On Recovery Prospects -- Utilities Roundup

10/12/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the economic and stock-market recovery.

While investors bought into the tech sector ahead of the latest iPhone launch, there remain signs of nervousness about the prospects of a second stimulus bill and implications for the economy.

Utilities often fare better than the broad market when economic growth is slowing. India's financial capital, Mumbai, suffered one of its worst blackouts in decades as technical glitches caused its power-transmission network to shut down, leaving millions of people without power for hours on Monday, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1712ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 924 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 2 000 B 2 000 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,06x
EV / Sales 2021 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 120,53 $
Last Close Price 124,42 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.59.33%2 000 484
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.24%348 985
XIAOMI CORPORATION110.58%65 181
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.15%22 530
FITBIT, INC.4.41%1 850
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.85%1 084
