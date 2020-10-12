Utilities Up As Investors Hedge On Recovery Prospects -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the economic and stock-market recovery.

While investors bought into the tech sector ahead of the latest iPhone launch, there remain signs of nervousness about the prospects of a second stimulus bill and implications for the economy.

Utilities often fare better than the broad market when economic growth is slowing. India's financial capital, Mumbai, suffered one of its worst blackouts in decades as technical glitches caused its power-transmission network to shut down, leaving millions of people without power for hours on Monday, as reported earlier.

