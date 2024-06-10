Powerful new capabilities come to Apple Vision Pro just months after its U.S. release, including a new way to turn favorite photos into spatial photos, new gestures for navigating visionOS, and more ways for developers to take advantage of spatial computing

Apple® today previewed visionOS™ 2, a major update to Apple Vision Pro™ that introduces a powerful way for users to create spatial photos with the images already in their library, intuitive hand gestures to easily access important information at a glance, and new features for Mac® Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User. Vision Pro users can quickly and easily find their favorite spatial photos in the redesigned Photos app, manage information across all of their accounts with the new Passwords app, access new privacy tools in Safari®, and experience new capabilities in popular apps, including Apple TV® and Mindfulness.

With more than 2,000 spatial apps designed for Apple Vision Pro, and more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS® apps, visionOS 2 enables developers to take further advantage of spatial computing with new tools, and makes it easier to create all-new app experiences that are more volumetric and shareable.

“Apple Vision Pro delivers revolutionary experiences for users and developers, and we’re excited to advance spatial computing even further with visionOS 2 just months after its initial release,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group. “From navigating visionOS more seamlessly to pushing the boundaries of how users connect with memories, and enhancements to key Vision Pro apps, we can’t wait for users to experience the range of new capabilities with visionOS 2. And with a robust set of tools that enable developers to create richer spatial apps, visionOS 2 makes Vision Pro even more powerful.”

Create and Relive Stunning Spatial Memories in All-New Ways

Spatial photos on Apple Vision Pro bring incredible depth and realism to favorite moments with family and friends. With visionOS 2, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app. visionOS uses advanced machine learning to transform a 2D image into a beautiful spatial photo that truly comes to life on Vision Pro. Users can share their spatial photos with loved ones to view on Vision Pro, or use SharePlay™ in the Photos app with their spatial Persona and enjoy their panoramas, spatial videos, and more — all while feeling like everyone is in the same physical space.

Capturing spatial videos on Apple Vision Pro and iPhone® 15 Pro allows users to bring special moments to life and relive them as though they are back in the moment. Later this year, Canon will offer a brand-new spatial lens for its popular EOS R7 digital camera to capture gorgeous spatial video, even in challenging lighting conditions. An update to Final Cut Pro® will enable creators to edit spatial videos on their Mac and add immersive titles and effects to their projects, and with the Vimeo app designed for Vision Pro, users will be able to upload and share spatial videos for others to discover and enjoy.

New Hand Gestures and Productivity Features Bring More Capabilities to visionOS

visionOS introduced a revolutionary spatial interface that users control with just their eyes, hands, and voice. visionOS 2 makes navigating Apple Vision Pro faster and easier for users to access key functions with new hand gestures to get to frequently used features like Home View and Control Center. New gestures allow users to see important information at a glance, like the current time and battery level, and perform actions like adjusting the volume.

Apple Vision Pro productivity tools get new capabilities with visionOS 2. Later this year, Mac Virtual Display will feature a higher resolution and larger size — creating an ultra-wide display that is equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side. To create the perfect workspace, visionOS 2 also adds mouse support for additional workflow options, and Vision Pro will now reveal the user’s physical Magic Keyboard® — even when they are fully immersed in an Environment or app.

Key Apple Vision Pro experiences have been enhanced in visionOS 2. Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad® apps. Travel Mode adds support for trains, so travelers can experience their favorite apps on the go and even dial in an Environment like Bora Bora to transform their physical surroundings. For those moments when a user wants to share their Vision Pro, a family member or colleague can be added as a Guest User and have their eye and hand data saved for 30 days.

Powerful Tools Unlock Exciting Ways for Developers and Creators to Build Innovative New Experiences

Developers have already built amazing app experiences for Apple Vision Pro that take advantage of the unique capabilities of spatial computing across a wide array of categories. visionOS 2 includes new APIs and frameworks that help developers take their apps even further by making it easier to create apps and games that are more volumetric and introduce new shareable experiences. HealthKit® also comes to Vision Pro, giving developers new ways to create innovative health and fitness experiences that take advantage of the infinite canvas in visionOS.

1640 LLC, developer of the app The Museum That Never Was, is using new volumetric APIs in visionOS 2 to make it easier to add more immersive 3D objects to its app and new ways for users to interact with their content. New tools like TabletopKit enable developers to quickly build shared and collaborative app experiences centered around a table, like board games or a manufacturing workstation. GRL Games is using TabletopKit to create Haunted Chess, a murder mystery board game where players use 3D chess pieces and holographic cards to help solve the mystery. These apps work great with spatial Persona for shared experiences never before possible.

Enterprise developers are already building world-class visionOS apps for everything from training and simulation to project design and management. New tools in visionOS 2 enable developers to extend capabilities in the healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and other industries. Developers including Scandit AG and TeamViewer are using new APIs like Barcode Scanning and Object Tracking to help organizations further improve day-to-day operations.

Apple Immersive Video™ is a storytelling format that leverages 3D 8K video with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action. The Apple TV app is home to a growing slate of Apple Immersive films and series, including Adventure from Apple TV+® and Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room. Later this year, Blackmagic Design will launch the first-ever commercially available camera system, and an update to its post-production software DaVinci Resolve Studio, to support Apple Immersive Video, giving professional filmmakers around the world tools to create remarkable stories with this ultra-immersive storytelling format.

Additional features in visionOS 2 include:

While in Safari, users can watch videos in an Environment, including on popular sites such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon. While scrolling through webpages, users can tap on panoramic photos and immerse themselves as the image wraps around them. Siri® can also read and speak the content of a webpage while users multitask.

The Apple TV app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans will be able to watch up to five simultaneous streams so they can keep track of all their favorite sports and teams.

To help users achieve calm and focus, the Mindfulness app includes a new capability called Follow Your Breathing that presents dynamic visual animations and sounds that respond to the user’s breathing patterns.

Systemwide Live Captions help everyone — including users who are deaf or hard of hearing — follow along with spoken dialogue in live conversations and in audio from apps. 1

Users can view content on their Vision Pro with AirPlay® from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Availability

The developer preview of visionOS 2 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today. For more information, visit apple.com/visionos/visionos-2-preview. Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages, and compatible hardware and software may be required.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple’s more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Available in U.S. English.

