Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 12:54:17 pm EDT
133.76 USD   -2.61%
12:39pVolkswagen supervisory board demands more ambitious software roadmap - sources
RE
11:21aApple's iPhone Demand Remains Healthy Despite China Jitters, Wedbush Says
MT
10:20aWall St rises as growth stocks gain after two days of selloff
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen supervisory board demands more ambitious software roadmap - sources

05/20/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employee Portmann displays a seal of approval after installing new software at a diesel powered VW Amarok car at a garage of Swiss AMAG in Duebendorf

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen's supervisory board has called on management to present a reworked plan for the carmaker's software division, which forms the backbone of its strategy but has run into problems, two people familiar with the matter said.

The board is expecting an update at the last supervisory board meeting before the summer break, one of the people said, adding no date has been set yet.

"What the board has presented is not enough," said the other person.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Volkswagen has called its software division, which is the central element in its autonomous driving push, "the most ambitious project of our entire industry to tap into the most relevant profit pools of the future".

Cariad plans to challenge existing software incumbents, including Apple and Tesla, but has hit bumps in the road, which could become a problem for VW boss Herbert Diess, who is responsible for the unit on the group's management board.

Spiegel first reported the news, not citing where it obtained the information, adding that the problems at Cariad, which have caused delays to product launches at Europe's top carmaker, had been discussed at a supervisory board meeting on May 11.

Software has been a sore spot for Europe's largest carmaker ever since the use of illegal defeat devices resulted in the "dieselgate" scandal at Volkswagen in 2015, the largest such case to date.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.86% 134.807 Delayed Quote.-22.65%
TESLA, INC. -9.26% 644 Delayed Quote.-32.87%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.25% 145.68 Delayed Quote.-18.12%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:39pVolkswagen supervisory board demands more ambitious software roadmap - sources
RE
11:21aApple's iPhone Demand Remains Healthy Despite China Jitters, Wedbush Says
MT
10:20aWall St rises as growth stocks gain after two days of selloff
RE
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China triggers rebound on Wall Street
08:42aIPhone Demand 'Better Than Expected' Amid China Headwinds, Wedbush Says
MT
08:24aNetflix to pay $59 million to settle Italian tax dispute
RE
08:16aApple is 'Compelling Name' to 'Ride Out the Market Storm' as iPhone Demand Holds Up Wel..
MT
07:53aTinder-owner Match says Google to allow alternate payment systems for now
RE
06:49aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Ross Stores Poised to Plummet, Palo A..
MT
06:18aComputer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 889 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 2 223 B 2 223 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 137,35 $
Average target price 189,07 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-22.65%2 223 035
XIAOMI CORPORATION-41.38%35 164
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-44.13%13 415
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-42.53%10 771
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-31.62%945
DZS INC.-10.05%403