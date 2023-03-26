Wall St Week Ahead-Strength in megacap stocks masks broader U.S. market woes

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - Investors are relying on
an old strategy to navigate the current tumult in asset prices:
buying shares of the massive U.S. companies that led markets
higher for years.
Shares of the top five companies by market value -- Apple
, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon
and Nvidia -- have gained between 4.5% and 12%
since March 8, when troubles at Silicon Valley Bank set off
banking system worries. In that period, the S&P 500 has fallen
0.5%.
Megagaps are attracting bets because of strong balance
sheets, robust profit margins and business models expected to
hold up better if recession hits, investors said. A recent
pullback in U.S. bond yields, whose ascent punished growth
stocks last year, is also buoying their prices in 2023.
But their strength could have drawbacks. Megacaps' growing
market capitalization means indexes such as the S&P 500 are
increasingly driven by a smaller cluster of stocks. That could
spur volatility in broader markets if circumstances change and
investors make a quick exit from big tech and growth names.
"The view from investors is that technology companies are in
a better place to get through an uncertain period of time,” said
Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory
Services, which is overweight the tech sector. However, “when
you have crowding you could see a sharp reversal out of nowhere
because everyone is in the same area.”
Strength in megacaps also cloaks weakness elsewhere.
Measures of market breadth have turned more negative, while the
equal-weighted S&P 500, a proxy for the average stock
in the benchmark index, is down over 5% since March.
Investors are bracing for more banking sector volatility
next week, after sharp declines in shares of European giants
Deutsche Bank and UBS on Friday followed the collapse of Silicon
Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month. Upcoming U.S.
data on consumer confidence and inflation could also sway
markets.
Megacaps led the U.S. market in the decade following the
financial crisis and spearheaded Wall Street's blistering
rebound after the selloff in early 2020 fueled by the
coronavirus pandemic. But they tumbled last year, as the Federal
Reserve raised interest rates to fight 40-year high inflation.
Their rebound this year accelerated as concerns over the
banking system spiked, and the combined weight of Apple and
Microsoft in the S&P 500 recently topped 13%. That was the
highest in over 30 years for any top two stocks in the index,
according to Todd Sohn, technical strategist at Strategas.
The weight of the top five S&P 500 companies has rebounded
to 21.7% from 18.8% for the top five stocks at the end of 2022.
As megacaps have rallied, some indicators of breadth, which
technical analysts view as gauges of broad market health, have
darkened recently.
The number of new 52-week lows on the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq was on pace to eclipse new highs for three
straight weeks, a reversal after new highs had topped new lows
almost every week to start 2023, according to Willie Delwiche,
investment strategist at Hi Mount Research.
Further, the percentage of industry groups tracked by
Delwiche above their 10-week moving averages has plummeted from
87% in early February to 7% in the latest week.
“After some hopeful signs earlier this year, it’s evidence
that the pattern of weakness beneath the surface that we saw
last year is re-emerging,” Delwiche said. “We need to see better
participation if the indexes are going to be able to sustain the
next leg higher.”
The performance of megacaps could suffer if banking worries
ease and investors scoop up economically sensitive stocks that
have struggled. The S&P 500 energy sector is down 7.5%
since March 8, while the industrials sector is off 5%.
A rebound in U.S. bond yields could pressure tech and growth
stocks. Earnings growth in the tech sector, meanwhile, is
expected to trail the overall S&P 500 in 2023.
Nevertheless, some investors are bullish on megacap stocks.
Despite last year's market swoon, "our bias has been that we
think we are still in ... an up trend," said Thomas Martin,
senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, who is
overweight many megacaps.
In turn, he said, that likely means "the big-cap growth
stocks will be the ones who lead from here."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
