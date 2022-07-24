Wall St Week Ahead-Strong dollar looms over U.S. earnings season

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Companies reporting earnings
in coming weeks are likely to mention one common factor gouging
their results: the strong dollar.
The U.S. currency stands near a 20-year high against a
basket of its peers and is up 15.1% in the past year,
lifted by a hawkish Federal Reserve and investors seeking
shelter from turbulent markets.
A strong dollar can be a headwind for U.S. companies as it
makes exporters’ products less competitive abroad and hurts
multinationals that need to convert their foreign profits back
into the U.S. currency.
Each percentage point of year-on-year increase in the U.S.
Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against six other
currencies, translates to a 0.5 percentage point hit to S&P 500
earnings growth, analysts at MorganStanley estimated.
"You seemingly can't get a break right now. We're starting
to get some relief from oil prices, but you've still got the
dollar banging on you," said Bill Stone, chief investment
officer at the Glenview Trust Company.
International Business Machines Corp, Netflix Inc
and Johnson & Johnson were among the companies
that in the past week cited the dollar’s strength as a headwind,
with Johnson & Johnson joining Microsoft Corp by
cutting its guidance due to the impact of the greenback’s
rise.
Next week’s results from Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Coca-Cola Co and a slew of other companies will
give investors a better picture of how businesses are holding up
in the face of the strong dollar and soaring inflation.
Investors are also awaiting what the Fed will have to say on
those topics at its monetary policy meeting next week, at which
it is widely expected to deliver another jumbo-sized 75
basis-point rate increase.
DOLLAR DOLDRUMS
Overall, some 40% of S&P 500 revenues come from overseas,
data from FactSet showed. Information technology leads all
sectors with 58% of revenues derived internationally, followed
by materials with 56%, while utilities companies source just 2%
of their revenues out of the United States, according to
FactSet.
The dollar’s strength threatens to combine with high
inflation, supply chain issues and other factors to weigh on
earnings, analysts said.
“The rate of change on the dollar exhibits a strong negative
correlation over time vs. S&P 500 earnings revisions. USD
strength comes at an inopportune time for corporates already
facing margin pressure and increasingly weaker demand,” Morgan
Stanley’s analysts wrote.
So far, 5.1% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported
their second quarter results have posted earnings above
expectations, nearly half the average of 9.5% over the prior
four quarters, according to Refintiv data.
Few can say when the dollar will turn, as the
inflation-fighting Fed is expected to raise interest rates more
aggressively than other central banks, boosting the U.S.
currency’s appeal to yield-seeking investors.
Still, some are betting that signs of a peak in the dollar’s
rally could balance out some of the damage caused by the
burgeoning greenback.
Dollar peaks over the past 40 years have been followed by
rallies in the S&P 500, with the benchmark index climbing by an
average of 10% in the next 12 months on increased risk appetite
and expectations of improving earnings, wrote John Lynch, chief
investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management.
Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold
Group, said the dollar is trading at a nearly 120% “safe-haven
premium” based on its historical relationship to the consumer
sentiment index.
The dollar has declined by an average 4.5% over 12 months
each time its premium rose over 20% since 1988, he added.
Others are looking at the bright side of dollar strength,
which some see reflects the belief that the United States can
weather a looming global slowdown better than other countries.
Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells
Fargo Investment Institute, has been increasing his overweight
in U.S. equities, betting that any the effects of a strong
dollar will be outweighed by better economic growth over the
long run.
"We think investors get too focused on the dollar's impact
on earnings," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Sinead
Carew; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Jonathan Oatis)