Wall St Week Ahead-Tech earnings to test markets' 'most crowded' trade

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - A blistering rally in
megacap growth and technology shares has buoyed markets this
year, and earnings reports in coming weeks could help investors
determine if those gains are justified.
U.S. technology stocks are currently the "most crowded"
trade in the market, fund managers surveyed by BofA Global
Research said, as investors pile into megacaps thinking the
Federal Reserve will soon stop tightening monetary policy and
that the sector will remain resilient as growth slows.
Rallies in stocks such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Tesla Inc have helped sustain broader
indexes in the face of recession worries and last month's
banking crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
and Signature Bank.
Apple and Microsoft, up 27% and 19% this year, respectively,
together accounted for nearly half of the S&P 500's total
advance through March, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The
index is up around 7.5% year-to-date.
Whether that rally continues could depend on companies
beating already-lowered first-quarter estimates. Technology
earnings are seen falling 14.4%. Communication services
companies, including Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet
Inc, are expected to post declines of 12%, according
to Refinitiv data.
After steep declines in 2022, "this is a group that was an
underweight for a number of people and now you're seeing some of
the momentum take off," said Jason Draho, head of asset
allocation Americas at UBS. Earnings will show "whether this is
really a safe haven if you are worried about recession."
Alphabet and Microsoft are expected to report their results
on April 25, followed by Apple on May 4. Amazon, part of the
consumer discretionary sector, is expected to announce results
on April 27. Tesla shares fell nearly 10% after missing earnings
estimates on April 19.
Companies will likely use earnings reports over the next
several weeks to announce further plans for layoffs, which could
bolster margins ahead of a recession and make their shares more
attractive, said Robert Stimpson, co-chief investment officer
and portfolio manager for Oak Associates Funds.
Alphabet
in January announced 12,000 job cuts, followed by
Amazon
in March with 9,000 cuts, and others that bring the total
to 27,000 layoffs over recent months.
"Tech corrected very hard last year and it's already
discounted for some sort of recession, given that it has
accepted that it has to cut headcount and retrench a little
bit," said Stimpson. "It's an industry that is accepting its
medicine."
Stimpson is overweight technology and cutting back on
his energy exposure in anticipation of a recession.
However, signs of improving profitability could power
"another leg up" in the rally, said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager
of the Plumb Funds, who has large positions in Nvidia Corp
and Apple. Nvidia shares are up more than 90% this
year.
"We paid the penalty for holding on to a number of these
stocks last year," Plumb said. "In today's market growth is
something that people think will be a challenge and if you can
identify growth you'll be rewarded."
Still, gains could fizzle if the Fed does not cut interest
rates this year, as widely expected. While the central bank has
projected borrowing costs will stay around current levels until
year end, investors are pricing rate cuts after the summer.
Elevated rates would likely weigh heavily on technology
valuations, which have soared since the year began, said Max
Wasserman, senior portfolio manager at Miramar Capital. Growth
stocks are especially vulnerable to high borrowing costs, which
threaten to erode the value of their longer-term cash flows.
Apple is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of
26.5, while Microsoft's ratio is 27.4, compared to 18 for the
S&P 500.
"You're seeing extremely high multiples in a rising interest
rates environment because the market is betting the Fed will
reverse its policies," he said. "We think it's a faulty
assumption and the risk-reward is not in your favor."
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Richard Chang)