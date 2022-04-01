Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/01 02:49:57 pm EDT
173.56 USD   -0.60%
Wall St edges up as payrolls report keeps Fed on track

04/01/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose modestly to kick off the second quarter on Friday, as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.

The Labor Department's employment report showed a rapid hiring pace by employers while wages continued to climb, although not enough to keep pace with inflation.

U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March, which was shy of the 490,000 estimate but still showed strong job gains. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, a new two-year low while average hourly earnings rose 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The report heightened expectations that the central bank is likely to become more aggressive in raising interest rates as it seeks to curb inflation as it unwinds its easy monetary policy.

"Job gains were broad, more people are going back to the office," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"If other data between now and the next Fed meeting stay this rosy the Fed will likely feel comfortable hiking by 50 basis points and announcing an aggressive rundown of its balance sheet."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.13 points, or 0.29%, to 34,779.48, the S&P 500 gained 4.65 points, or 0.10%, to 4,535.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.58 points, or 0.05%, to 14,212.94.

Expectations for a 50-basis point interest rate hike at the central bank's May meeting stand at 71.1%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html. At its March meeting, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis 25 basis points, its first hike since 2018, and a host of central bank policymakers have indicated they are prepared for bigger rate hikes.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday he does not see a big risk in using "some" half-point rate hikes to bring borrowing costs to neutral sooner as long as the objective was not to raise rates much faster and push them higher.

Other data on Friday showed U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in March, although it remained firmly in expansion territory, as tight supply chains continued to put upward pressure on input prices.

In the wake of the payrolls report, U.S. Treasury yields jumped and a closely watched part of the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes, seen by many as a reliable indicator of a recession, inverted for the third time this week.

The S&P 500 closed out the first quarter on Thursday with its biggest quarterly decline since the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. was reaching full swing on concerns about rising prices, fueled further by the war in Ukraine, and the Fed's response could slow economic growth. However, stocks rebounded somewhat in March, as the benchmark index gained 3.6%.

Video game retailer GameStop Corp, part of the "emem stock" trading frenzy last year, gave up early gains and was last down 1.47% after announcing a plan to seek shareholder approval for a stock split.

Apple Inc fell 0.78% after J.P. Morgan removed the stock from its analyst "focus list" along with Qualcomm, which slumped 5.12%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.46-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and seven new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 101 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 396 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 74 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 850 B 2 850 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
EV / Sales 2023 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 174,61 $
Average target price 191,20 $
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-1.67%2 849 538
XIAOMI CORPORATION-26.24%44 127
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-37.08%15 981
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.80%12 090
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-20.59%1 101
DZS INC.-14.49%382