Wall St edges up as payrolls report keeps Fed on track

* Unemployment drops to 3.6% vs estimate of 3.7%
* Nonfarm payrolls rose by 431,000 jobs last month
* GameStop seeks share split amid renewed meme-stock hype
* Dow up 0.29%, S&P 500 up 0.10%, Nasdaq down 0.05%
NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose modestly to
kick off the second quarter on Friday, as the monthly jobs
report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the
Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.
The Labor Department's employment report showed a rapid
hiring pace by employers while wages continued to climb,
although not enough to keep pace with inflation.
U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March, which was shy of
the 490,000 estimate but still showed strong job gains. The
unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, a new two-year low while
average hourly earnings rose 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The report heightened expectations that the central bank is
likely to become more aggressive in raising interest rates as it
seeks to curb inflation as it unwinds its easy monetary policy.
"Job gains were broad, more people are going back to the
office," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at
Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"If other data between now and the next Fed meeting stay
this rosy the Fed will likely feel comfortable hiking by 50
basis points and announcing an aggressive rundown of its balance
sheet."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.13 points,
or 0.29%, to 34,779.48, the S&P 500 gained 4.65 points,
or 0.10%, to 4,535.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
7.58 points, or 0.05%, to 14,212.94.
Expectations for a 50-basis point interest rate hike at the
central bank's May meeting stand at 71.1%, according to CME's
FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html.
At its March meeting, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis 25 basis
points, its first hike since 2018, and a host of central bank
policymakers have indicated they are prepared for bigger rate
hikes.
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on
Friday he does not see a big risk in using "some" half-point
rate hikes to bring borrowing costs to neutral sooner as long as
the objective was not to raise rates much faster and push them
higher.
Other data on Friday showed U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly slowed in March, although it remained firmly in
expansion territory, as tight supply chains continued to put
upward pressure on input prices.
In the wake of the payrolls report, U.S. Treasury yields
jumped and a closely watched part of the yield curve between
two-year and 10-year notes, seen by many as a
reliable indicator of a recession, inverted for the third time
this week.
The S&P 500 closed out the first quarter on Thursday with
its biggest quarterly decline since the COVID-19 pandemic in the
U.S. was reaching full swing on concerns about rising prices,
fueled further by the war in Ukraine, and the Fed's response
could slow economic growth. However, stocks rebounded somewhat
in March, as the benchmark index gained 3.6%.
Video game retailer GameStop Corp, part of the "emem
stock" trading frenzy last year, gave up early gains and was
last down 1.47% after announcing a plan to seek shareholder
approval for a stock split.
Apple Inc fell 0.78% after J.P. Morgan removed the
stock from its analyst "focus list" along with Qualcomm
, which slumped 5.12%.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.46-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and seven new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 54 new highs and 101 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Marguerita Choy)