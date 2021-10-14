Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 04:09:16 pm
143.23 USD   +1.65%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St ends up sharply as earnings, economic data lift optimism

10/14/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Thursday as companies including Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth gained following strong results, while data on the labor market and inflation soothed worries about the outlook for higher rates.

The technology sector gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost, with shares of Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc rising.

Shares of Citigroup, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley rose after they topped quarterly earnings estimates. The rebounding economy allowed them to release more cash they had set aside for pandemic losses, while sizzling deals, equity financing and trading added to profits. The S&P bank index jumped.

UnitedHealth Group Inc also climbed after the health insurer reported results and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on strength from its Optum unit that manages drug benefits.

Adding to optimism, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell close to a 19-month low, and a separate report showed producer prices eased in September.

"Some of the things that worried the market in September, and even last week, as far as the inflation aspect and higher interest rates and the Delta variant, maybe have lessened," said Alan Lancz, president, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm, based in Toledo, Ohio.

"Not that it's all over, but on a temporary scale at least, you can make a case for it trending in the right direction."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 74.35 points, or 1.70%, to end at 4,438.15 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 248.97 points, or 1.71%, to 14,824.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.21 points, or 1.55%, to 34,910.02.

Gains were broad-based, with all S&P 500 sectors higher.

Shares of Moderna Inc were sharply higher after a panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

Also in earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc jumped after the drugstore chain reported fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit above estimates and forecast growth of 11% to 13% in the long term.

U.S. companies are expected to report strong quarterly profit growth for the third quarter, but investors have been keen to hear what they say about rising costs, labor shortages and supply problems.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.97% 143.625 Delayed Quote.6.19%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.29% 302.77 Delayed Quote.33.22%
MODERNA, INC. 3.32% 332.32 Delayed Quote.207.74%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 7.45% 50.715 Delayed Quote.18.51%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 810 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 2 329 B 2 329 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.6.19%2 329 266
XIAOMI CORPORATION-36.45%67 748
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.04%18 743
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.89%18 070
FIH MOBILE LIMITED24.21%1 215
GIGASET AG12.33%52