Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:07 2022-10-27 pm EDT
146.62 USD   +1.25%
05:50pApple ceo tim cook says ad business is "not large," takes a back…
RE
05:43pApple ceo tim cook says apple watch ultra is 'supply contrained'…
RE
05:35pWall St loses over $200 billion in value after report from Amazon
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St loses over $200 billion in value after report from Amazon

10/27/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Amazon logo and a decreasing stock graph

(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies.

Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market capitalization after the retail and technology heavyweight projected a holiday slump that would leave current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates.

Also after the bell, Apple shares fell about 1%, erasing about $30 billion of its stock market value after the Cupertino, California company reported quarterly iPhone sales that fell short of Wall Street targets.

The latest in a string of poor quarterly results from some of Wall Street's most widely owned companies underscores deep worries about the health of the global economy as central banks raise interest rates in a battle against inflation.

"Big Tech companies are not impervious to slowdowns in the economy, particularly if they are consumer driven," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As the Fed embarks on this planned slowdown, it is eating away at some of their consumer-faced businesses, and given their high multiples it is causing big contractions in their stock prices," Meckler said.

Amazon's weak report sent Nasdaq futures tumbling about 3%, showing traders expect Wall Street to open with a deep decline on Friday. Google-owner Alphabet and Microsoft dropped about 1% each, adding to losses following their own poorly received quarterly reports on Tuesday.

Thursday's late-day reports also followed disappointing results from Facebook-owner Meta Platforms that earlier sent its stock plummeting 25%. Thursday's drop left Meta's stock market value at about $260 billion, with the one-time behemoth now about the 20th most valuable company on Wall Street.

If Amazon's drop after hours is reflected in Friday's trading session, it will have been its deepest one-day loss since 2006.

Among a handful of winners late on Thursday, Pinterest surged 12% after the social media platform reported higher than expected quarterly revenue, while Intel climbed 6%, despite forecasting annual revenue below analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Noel Randewich and Lewis Krauskopf


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.85% 92.22 Delayed Quote.-34.46%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.06% 110.96 Delayed Quote.-30.63%
APPLE INC. -3.05% 144.8 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.66% 0.64523 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.15682 Delayed Quote.-15.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7367 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
CHERRY AG -0.57% 5.24 Delayed Quote.-78.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.23% 0.99685 Delayed Quote.-11.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.56% 0.012141 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.45% 26.27 Delayed Quote.-46.78%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -24.56% 97.94 Delayed Quote.-61.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.98% 226.75 Delayed Quote.-25.47%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.63% 10792.67 Real-time Quote.-29.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.5826 Delayed Quote.-16.02%
PINTEREST, INC. -0.68% 21.89 Delayed Quote.-39.37%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:50pApple ceo tim cook says ad business is "not large," takes a back…
RE
05:43pApple ceo tim cook says apple watch ultra is 'supply contrained'…
RE
05:35pWall St loses over $200 billion in value after report from Amazon
RE
05:32pWeak Amazon outlook another blow to tech-type growth shares
RE
05:31pApple cfo sees gross margin between 43.5 % and 43.5% in dec qtr…
RE
05:30pApple cfo- sees nearly 10 percentage points of negative year ove…
RE
05:28pApple cfo says total company revenue will decelerate in december…
RE
05:26pTOP NEWS: Apple reports record-breaking year despite challenges
AI
05:24pApple exec says digital advertising and gaming are areas where c…
RE
05:19pApple says gross margin of 43.3% was september record…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 611 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 400 B 2 400 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 149,35 $
Average target price 181,18 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-14.21%2 400 167
XIAOMI CORPORATION-51.64%28 839
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-64.13%8 145
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-59.39%7 101
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-47.79%718
DZS INC.-5.98%425