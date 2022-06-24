Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08 2022-06-24 pm EDT
140.11 USD   +1.33%
12:30pWall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
RE
10:55aUS Legislators Reportedly Ask Federal Trade Commission to Probe Apple, Google Over Data Collection
MT
10:19aWall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets

06/24/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. stock indexes eye first weekly gain in four

* Bank stocks gain after clearing Fed's stress test

* Indexes up: Dow 2.16%, S&P 2.42%, Nasdaq 2.40%

June 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes climbed more than 2% on Friday as signs of slowing economic growth and a recent weakening of commodity prices tempered expectations over how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to rein in inflation.

Global financial markets have been roiled this month on worries that rapid rate hikes by major central banks could cause a recession, with the benchmark S&P 500 confirming a bear market last week as it recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak.

The three main indexes looked set to notch their first weekly gain of the month, boosted by megacap growth stocks and defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities seen as safer bets during times of economic uncertainty.

"The reality is there's some optimism that the weakening economy, the stronger potential for a recession down the road could actually impede the Fed's aggressive hiking schedule," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

"The Fed is still talking a hawkish game, but the economic data is saying they might not need to be as hawkish down the road, and that's led to this big oversold bounce."

U.S. consumer sentiment hit a record low in June even as the outlook for inflation improved slightly, a survey showed on Friday. Data on Thursday pointed to slowing U.S. business activity in June.

Helping ease inflation fears was a sharp drop in commodity prices this week. Copper was heading for the biggest weekly fall in a year, while crude prices, though higher on the day, were set for a second weekly decline on recession fears.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark rate to rise to about 3.5% by March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4%. It is currently 1.58%.

The Fed's commitment to fight high inflation is "unconditional," Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday, a day after saying it was not trying to provoke a recession but that was "certainly a possibility."

All the major 11 S&P 500 sectors gained on Friday, led by a 3% jump in financial and materials indexes.

Growth stocks such as Apple Inc and Tesla rose 1.5% and 3.9%, respectively, as U.S. Treasury yields hovered near two-week lows hit on Thursday.

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 661.95 points, or 2.16%, at 31,339.31, the S&P 500 was up 91.94 points, or 2.42%, at 3,887.67, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 269.40 points, or 2.40%, at 11,501.59.

FedEx Corp jumped 7.5% after the parcel delivery company issued a stronger-than-expected full-year profit forecast despite softening global demand for shipping.

Bank stocks rallied 3.8% after the Federal Reserve's annual "stress test" exercise showed that the lenders have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

Zendesk Inc soared 28.2% after the software company said it would be acquired by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira for $10.2 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 46 new lows. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.34% 140.065 Delayed Quote.-23.78%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.63% 0.69458 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.22658 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.51% 0.77364 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 2.21% 31355.66 Real-time Quote.-16.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.05445 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
FEDEX CORPORATION 7.00% 242.7 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.01278 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 5.81% 188.345 Delayed Quote.11.05%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.45% 11508.34 Real-time Quote.-29.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.53% 0.63169 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
TESLA, INC. 3.84% 731.96 Delayed Quote.-33.27%
ZENDESK, INC. 28.98% 74.6 Delayed Quote.-44.43%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:30pWall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
RE
10:55aUS Legislators Reportedly Ask Federal Trade Commission to Probe Apple, Google Over Data..
MT
10:19aWall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
RE
06:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; FedEx, Nio Poised to Rise, WeWor..
MT
01:05aANALYSIS : Swiss policy pivot signals exit for big stock and bond investor
RE
06/23GoerTek’s Shares Fall as Meta Seen Cutting VR Headset Orders
MT
06/23U.S. stocks climb as yields fall to two-week low; copper tumbles
RE
06/23Wall Street posts solid gains, as defensives, tech shine
RE
06/23S&P 500 ends higher, boosted by defensives, tech
RE
06/23Choppy Wall Street waffles as investors weigh recession fears
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 856 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 2 238 B 2 238 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 138,27 $
Average target price 186,51 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-23.78%2 190 664
XIAOMI CORPORATION-37.35%37 469
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-50.20%11 982
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-43.80%10 555
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-20.59%1 096
DZS INC.2.90%457