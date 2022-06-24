Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. stock indexes eye first weekly gain in four
* Bank stocks gain after clearing Fed's stress test
* Indexes up: Dow 2.16%, S&P 2.42%, Nasdaq 2.40%
June 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes climbed more
than 2% on Friday as signs of slowing economic growth and a
recent weakening of commodity prices tempered expectations over
how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to rein
in inflation.
Global financial markets have been roiled this month on
worries that rapid rate hikes by major central banks could cause
a recession, with the benchmark S&P 500 confirming a bear
market last week as it recorded a 20% drop from its January
closing peak.
The three main indexes looked set to notch their first
weekly gain of the month, boosted by megacap growth stocks and
defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities seen as safer
bets during times of economic uncertainty.
"The reality is there's some optimism that the weakening
economy, the stronger potential for a recession down the road
could actually impede the Fed's aggressive hiking schedule,"
said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.
"The Fed is still talking a hawkish game, but the economic
data is saying they might not need to be as hawkish down the
road, and that's led to this big oversold bounce."
U.S. consumer sentiment hit a record low in June even as the
outlook for inflation improved slightly, a survey showed on
Friday. Data on Thursday pointed to slowing U.S. business
activity in June.
Helping ease inflation fears was a sharp drop in commodity
prices this week. Copper was heading for the biggest weekly fall
in a year, while crude prices, though higher on the day, were
set for a second weekly decline on recession fears.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the benchmark
rate to rise to about 3.5% by March, down from expectations last
week that it would increase to around 4%. It is currently 1.58%.
The Fed's commitment to fight high inflation is
"unconditional," Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday,
a day after saying it was not trying to provoke a recession but
that was "certainly a possibility."
All the major 11 S&P 500 sectors gained on Friday, led by a
3% jump in financial and materials indexes.
Growth stocks such as Apple Inc and Tesla
rose 1.5% and 3.9%, respectively, as U.S. Treasury yields
hovered near two-week lows hit on Thursday.
At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 661.95 points, or 2.16%, at 31,339.31, the S&P 500
was up 91.94 points, or 2.42%, at 3,887.67, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 269.40 points, or 2.40%, at 11,501.59.
FedEx Corp jumped 7.5% after the parcel delivery
company issued a stronger-than-expected full-year profit
forecast despite softening global demand for shipping.
Bank stocks rallied 3.8% after the Federal
Reserve's annual "stress test" exercise showed that the lenders
have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.
Zendesk Inc soared 28.2% after the software company
said it would be acquired by a group of private equity firms led
by Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira for $10.2 billion.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.99-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 46 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)