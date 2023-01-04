Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
01:56 2023-01-04 pm EST
127.25 USD   +1.74%
Wall St reverses losses as focus turns to Fed minutes

01/04/2023 | 12:38pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. ET

*

Job openings fall less than expected

*

Microsoft falls on UBS rating downgrade

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.73%, S&P 1.17%, Nasdaq 1.13%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes reversed early losses on Wednesday, as investors looked past a set of economic data, with focus squarely on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Minutes from the Fed's previous meeting, when it raised interest rates by half a percentage point and cautioned rates may need to remain higher for longer, are due at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

The minutes could show the central bank's internal deliberations entering a new phase where risks to economic growth and employment are given more standing, while curbing high inflation remains the top priority.

"What you'll hear is the Fed needs to continue to hold the line and fight inflation ... there'll be some back and forth between various members about where the terminal rate should land," said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management.

U.S. job openings in November indicated a tight labor market, giving the Fed cover to stick to its monetary tightening campaign for longer, while other data showed manufacturing contracted further in December.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday stressed the need for continued rate hikes, setting out his own forecast that the policy rate should initially pause at 5.4%.

U.S. equities were pummeled in 2022 on worries of a recession due to aggressive monetary policy tightening, with the three main stock indexes logging their steepest annual losses since 2008.

Market participants see a 66.7% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike from the Fed in February, and see rates peaking at 4.98% by June.

Apple Inc and Tesla Inc bounced back from a searing drop in the previous session and rose 2.3% and 5.0%, respectively.

"People repositioning their portfolios for this year is leading the market to see these gains ... people are stepping into names that really underperformed last year," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp dropped 4.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.

Consumer discretionary and financial stocks led the gains among the major S&P 500 sector indexes.

At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 241.58 points, or 0.73%, at 33,377.95, the S&P 500 was up 44.63 points, or 1.17%, at 3,868.77, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 117.59 points, or 1.13%, at 10,504.58.

Salesforce Inc gained 3.4% on the enterprise software firm's workforce reduction plans.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 6.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.55-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 39 new lows. (Reporting by Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.87% 127.415 Delayed Quote.0.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.77% 0.68427 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.81% 1.2063 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.31% 0.74092 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 33283.68 Real-time Quote.-0.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.50% 1.05984 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -4.41% 229.18 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.02% 10484.48 Real-time Quote.-0.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.86% 0.62988 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 3.60% 139.58 Delayed Quote.1.65%
TESLA, INC. 4.42% 112.92 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.55% 42.875 Delayed Quote.1.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 405 B - -
Net income 2023 97 485 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 1 990 B 1 990 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,77x
EV / Sales 2024 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 125,07 $
Average target price 170,73 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.0.00%1 989 628
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.56%35 796
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.74%9 703
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.36%9 189
FIH MOBILE LIMITED2.38%873
DZS INC.1.03%395