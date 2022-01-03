Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St rises on 1st trading day of 2022; Apple hits $3 trln market cap

01/03/2022 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Tesla charges ahead on better-than-expected deliveries

* Banks gain as Treasury yields rally on rate hike hopes

* Indexes: Dow up 0.4%, S&P up 0.4%, Nasdaq rises 0.9%

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with Apple Inc hitting a $3 trillion market capitalization and Tesla Inc posting bumper delivery numbers, giving investors cheer on the first trading day of the new year.

Apple's shares rose 2.5% to $181.96 after it became the first company to reach that milestone.

Tesla climbed 12.4% after the company's quarterly deliveries beat analysts' estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up production in China.

The two stocks gave the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 .

"Those are the two big drivers for the S&P," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

But he also said investor worries about the Omicron variant may have eased slightly even with rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

All of Wall Street's main indexes ended 2021 with monthly, quarterly and annual gains, recording their biggest three-year advance since 1999.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.94 points, or 0.43%, to 36,493.24; the S&P 500 gained 20.48 points, or 0.43%, at 4,786.66; and the Nasdaq Composite added 147.64 points, or 0.94%, at 15,792.61.

Bank shares gained, with the banking index up 2.9% following a jump in U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of a series of U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

Wells Fargo's shares rose 5.3%, helped by their upgrade to "overweight" by Barclays.

The benchmark S&P 500 added 27% in 2021 and reported 70 record-high closes, its the second-most ever, in a tumultuous year hit by new COVID-19 variants and supply chain shortages.

The Dow added 18.7% for the year and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 21.4%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.98-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 54 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.39% 181.755 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 13.01% 1193.9847 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about APPLE INC.
03:33pApple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value
RE
03:27pApple's Holiday Season iPhone Sales top 40 Million Units as Company Market Cap Hits $3 ..
MT
03:16pWall St rises on 1st trading day of 2022; Apple hits $3 trln market cap
RE
03:10pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Rally With Tesla, Nio Driving Momentum
MT
02:57pWall St rises on 1st trading day of 2022; Apple hits $3 trln market cap
RE
02:24pTechnology Stocks May Rise 20% in 2022 as Chip Shortages Ease in First Half, Wedbush Sa..
MT
02:14pAnalysis-Is Apple worth $3 trillion? Bulls, bears examine the case
RE
02:13pApple's $3 trillion market value follows 5,800% gain since iPhone debut
RE
02:03pWall Street shows confidence to start the new year
RE
01:47pApple Reaches $3 Trillion in Market Value
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 823 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 2 913 B 2 913 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,46x
EV / Sales 2023 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 177,57 $
Average target price 173,90 $
Spread / Average Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.0.00%2 913 284
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.00%60 237
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.00%25 342
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%19 801
FIH MOBILE LIMITED0.00%1 396
RTX A/S0.00%246