Wall St rises on 1st trading day of 2022; Apple hits $3 trln market cap

* Tesla charges ahead on better-than-expected deliveries
* Banks gain as Treasury yields rally on rate hike hopes
* Indexes: Dow up 0.4%, S&P up 0.4%, Nasdaq rises 0.9%
NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with
Apple Inc hitting a $3 trillion market capitalization
and Tesla Inc posting bumper delivery numbers, giving
investors cheer on the first trading day of the new year.
Apple's shares rose 2.5% to $181.96 after it became the
first company to reach that milestone.
Tesla climbed 12.4% after the company's quarterly deliveries
beat analysts' estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it
ramped up production in China.
The two stocks gave the biggest boosts to the S&P 500
.
"Those are the two big drivers for the S&P," said Paul
Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in
Chicago.
But he also said investor worries about the Omicron variant
may have eased slightly even with rising COVID-19 case numbers.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third
dose of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19
vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.
All of Wall Street's main indexes ended 2021 with monthly,
quarterly and annual gains, recording their biggest three-year
advance since 1999.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.94 points,
or 0.43%, to 36,493.24; the S&P 500 gained 20.48 points,
or 0.43%, at 4,786.66; and the Nasdaq Composite added
147.64 points, or 0.94%, at 15,792.61.
Bank shares gained, with the banking index up 2.9%
following a jump in U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of a
series of U.S. interest rate hikes this year.
Wells Fargo's shares rose 5.3%, helped by their
upgrade to "overweight" by Barclays.
The benchmark S&P 500 added 27% in 2021 and reported 70
record-high closes, its the second-most ever, in a tumultuous
year hit by new COVID-19 variants and supply chain shortages.
The Dow added 18.7% for the year and the tech-heavy Nasdaq
gained 21.4%.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a
1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.98-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 54 new lows.
