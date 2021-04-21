Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/21 09:24:07 am
132.58 USD   -0.40%
09:18aWall St set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise
RE
09:10aAPPLE  : Should Report Strong Fiscal Q2 Results, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
08:48aWall Street set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise

04/21/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A U.S flag is seen on the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities.

The streaming service provider tumbled 9.2% in premarket trading after its report showed slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter.

Shares of mega-cap firms, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc, fell between 0.4% and 0.7%.

"Netflix is weighing on the tech sector for sure this morning," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"We get into the heart of all the major tech stocks reporting next week and the first one didn't do that great and now that lowers the bar for Apple and Microsoft etc."

Wall Street closed lower in the previous session as a global spike in coronavirus cases hit travel-related shares and investors had second thoughts about big U.S. banks' apparently stellar earnings last week.

Global stocks were also subdued on Wednesday due to rising concerns over spiking COVID-19 infections in Asia and their impact on oil prices. [MKTS/GLOB]

With the first-quarter earnings season picking up pace, analysts expect profit for S&P 500 companies to jump 30.9% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 8:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 53.25 points, or 0.39%.

Verizon Communications Inc dropped 0.3% as it said it lost more wireless subscribers than expected during the first quarter due to intense competition. Shares of T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T Inc were also lower.

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp fell 0.5% after it missed estimates for first-quarter profit, hurt by frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.11% 3334.69 Delayed Quote.3.53%
APPLE INC. -1.28% 133.11 Delayed Quote.0.32%
FACEBOOK INC 0.14% 302.65 Delayed Quote.10.80%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.88% 549.57 Delayed Quote.2.54%
TESLA, INC. 0.61% 718.99 Delayed Quote.1.89%
All news about APPLE INC.
09:18aWall St set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise
RE
09:10aAPPLE  : Should Report Strong Fiscal Q2 Results, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
08:48aWall Street set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise
RE
06:14aResearchers Uncover Advertising Scam Targeting Streaming-TV Apps
DJ
06:11aWISTRON  : Lessons From Wistron For Indian Supply Chains
AQ
05:15aTikTok sued for billions in child privacy suit
RE
05:14aAPPLE INC  : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
MD
05:10aBain Capital considering bid to take Toshiba private - sources
RE
05:04aBain Capital considering bid to take Toshiba private -sources
RE
04:01aHong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 334 B - -
Net income 2021 74 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 235 B 2 235 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 149,62 $
Last Close Price 133,11 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.0.32%2 234 663
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.58%503 974
XIAOMI CORPORATION-19.28%86 435
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.25%18 539
HTC CORPORATION29.92%1 162
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.31%945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ