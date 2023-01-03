Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:07 2023-01-03 pm EST
124.99 USD   -3.81%
04:00pWall St starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag
RE
02:51pWall St falls in 2023 trading kick-off; Apple, Tesla shares drag
RE
02:02pApple's stock market value falls below $2 trillion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag

01/03/2023 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with big drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.

Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc hit their lowest level since August 2020 and put pressure on the consumer discretionary sector after missing Wall Street estimates for quarterly deliveries.

Apple Inc shares sank, with the iPhone maker hitting its lowest level since June 2021, after a report from Nikkei Asia pointed to weaker demand. In addition, an analyst downgraded their rating of the stock due to production cuts in COVID-19-hit China.

The energy sector, which logged stellar gains in 2022, started the year in the red as oil prices fell on bleak business activity data from China and concerns about the outlook for the global economy..

The main U.S. stock indexes had ended 2022 with their steepest annual losses since 2008 following the Fed's fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s to stamp out decades-high inflation.

"Even though the calendar has changed, a lot of the main issues for the market have not, specifically with the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy as it's still concerned about inflation," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We're in a bear market. Negative is the default reaction to everything," he said. "Until the Fed really changes their tone, it's an uphill battle for the market."

Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, also cited worries about Apple's demand stemming as well as Tesla's sharp decline for the broader market's weakness on Tuesday.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 15.43 points, or 0.40%, to end at 3,824.07 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 78.21 points, or 0.75%, to 10,388.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.33 points, or 0.04%, to 33,134.92.

The S&P 500 had shed 19.4% in 2022, marking a roughly $8 trillion decline in market capitalization, while the Nasdaq fell 33.1%, dragged down by growth stocks.

Investors on Wednesday will closely monitor the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting, when the central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points after four straight 75 basis points hikes and signaled rates could stay higher for longer.

Other economic data due this week includes the ISM manufacturing report, also on Wednesday, and December's jobs report on Friday.

Weakness in the labor market could give the Fed a reason to ease its monetary policy tightening, but the data so far has shown that market remains tight despite rate hikes.

Money market participants see a 68% chance the Fed will raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% to 4.75% in February, with the rates peaking at 4.98% by June.. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York; Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.68% 125.1301 Delayed Quote.0.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.12% 0.67298 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BRENT OIL -4.19% 82.34 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.70% 1.19783 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.79% 0.73128 Delayed Quote.0.08%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 33136.37 Real-time Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.14% 1.0556 Delayed Quote.0.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.76% 10386.98 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.24% 0.62469 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.00% 26094.5 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. -12.31% 108.0646 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -3.85% 77.314 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about APPLE INC.
04:00pWall St starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag
RE
02:51pWall St falls in 2023 trading kick-off; Apple, Tesla shares drag
RE
02:02pApple's stock market value falls below $2 trillion
RE
01:56pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:52pDollar posts big gains, U.S. stocks buck global rally
RE
12:53pNvidia, Foxconn to build autonomous vehicle platforms
RE
12:50pWall St falters at start of 2023 as Apple, Tesla shares fall
RE
12:40pApple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
RE
11:00aAPPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10:56aWall Street drops as Apple, energy stocks weigh
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 405 B - -
Net income 2023 97 461 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 2 067 B 2 067 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,96x
EV / Sales 2024 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 129,93 $
Average target price 171,32 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.0.00%2 066 942
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.00%34 936
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.34%9 501
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.65%9 269
FIH MOBILE LIMITED0.00%853
DZS INC.0.00%391