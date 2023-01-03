Wall St starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed
lower on the first trading day of 2023 with big drags from Tesla
and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's
interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its
December meeting.
Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc hit
their lowest level since August 2020 and put pressure on the
consumer discretionary sector after missing Wall
Street estimates for quarterly deliveries.
Apple Inc shares sank, with the iPhone maker
hitting its lowest level since June 2021, after a report from
Nikkei Asia pointed to weaker demand. In addition, an analyst
downgraded their rating of the stock due to production cuts in
COVID-19-hit China.
The energy sector, which logged stellar gains in
2022, started the year in the red as oil prices fell on bleak
business activity data from China and concerns about the outlook
for the global economy..
The main U.S. stock indexes had ended 2022 with their
steepest annual losses since 2008 following the Fed's fastest
pace of rate hikes since the 1980s to stamp out decades-high
inflation.
"Even though the calendar has changed, a lot of the main
issues for the market have not, specifically with the Federal
Reserve tightening monetary policy as it's still concerned about
inflation," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at
Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"We're in a bear market. Negative is the default reaction to
everything," he said. "Until the Fed really changes their tone,
it's an uphill battle for the market."
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at
Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, also cited worries about
Apple's demand stemming as well as Tesla's sharp decline for the
broader market's weakness on Tuesday.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 15.43
points, or 0.40%, to end at 3,824.07 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 78.21 points, or 0.75%, to 10,388.28. The
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.33 points, or 0.04%,
to 33,134.92.
The S&P 500 had shed 19.4% in 2022, marking a roughly $8
trillion decline in market capitalization, while the Nasdaq fell
33.1%, dragged down by growth stocks.
Investors on Wednesday will closely monitor the minutes of
the Fed's December policy meeting, when the central bank raised
interest rates by 50 basis points after four straight 75 basis
points hikes and signaled rates could stay higher for longer.
Other economic data due this week includes the ISM
manufacturing report, also on Wednesday, and December's jobs
report on Friday.
Weakness in the labor market could give the Fed a reason to
ease its monetary policy tightening, but the data so far has
shown that market remains tight despite rate hikes.
Money market participants see a 68% chance the Fed will
raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% to 4.75% in
February, with the rates peaking at 4.98% by June..
