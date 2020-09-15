Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wall Street climbs ahead of Apple event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Losses in Citi, JPM shares pressure banks index

* Apple top boost to S&P 500, Nasdaq

* Tesla gains for fifth straight session

* Indexes up: Dow 0.45%, S&P 0.93%, Nasdaq 1.52%

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tech stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Tuesday led by Apple shares ahead of a launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Federal Reserve would continue with its dovish stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway.

Apple Inc's 1.8% rise was the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the run-up to a broadcast event, where the company is expected to unveil updates to products such as the Apple watch and iPads. The event begins at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

"(Apple is) always trying to introduce something that is game changing (and) Wall Street is looking to the Apple event and expecting something favorable to come out of it," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York.

The tech index jumped 1.5%, extending its recovery from a brutal sell-off earlier this month that had halted a Wall Street rally.

"The correction has probably run its course and markets are now back to focusing on some of the positives," said John Praveen, portfolio manager at QMA.

"Some positive news on the vaccine front and economic data suggest this global recovery after the COVID recession is on track, and the markets are supported by a very friendly Fed."

In its first policy meeting since Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a more accommodative stance on inflation, the central bank could switch its Treasury purchases toward more long-dated debt to keep long-term yields low, some strategists said.

Expectations from the Fed have increased amid a stalemate in talks for fiscal relief and economic reports suggesting an uneven recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. factory output increased strongly in August. Separately, U.S. import prices increased more than expected for the same month, supporting the view that inflation pressures were building up.

Earlier in the day data showed China's industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August.

At 12:28 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 125.51 points, or 0.45%, at 28,118.84, the S&P 500 was up 31.57 points, or 0.93%, at 3,415.11. The Nasdaq Composite was up 168.22 points, or 1.52%, at 11,224.87.

Citigroup Inc dropped 3.7% following a report that federal regulators were preparing to reprimand the U.S. lender for failing to improve its risk-management systems.

JPMorgan Chase & Co slipped 2.1% as it lowered its full-year net interest income forecast.

The banks sub-index slipped 1.7%.

Tesla Inc added 5.8%, rising for the fifth day, as anticipation heats up for its "Battery Day" event next week, where Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is expected to tout the latest improvements in the electric-car maker's battery technology.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 12 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.46% 117.06 Delayed Quote.57.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.45% 28119.92 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
NASDAQ 100 1.75% 11476.25303 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.54% 11228.278079 Delayed Quote.23.23%
S&P 500 0.95% 3415.8 Delayed Quote.3.41%
TESLA, INC. 6.06% 445.105 Delayed Quote.401.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:00pWall Street climbs ahead of Apple event
RE
12:58pWall Street climbs ahead of Apple event
RE
11:53aAPPLE ENDS BARCLAYS CREDIT-CARD PART : Bloomberg News
RE
11:27aWhy Did Stock Markets Rebound From Covid in Record Time? Here Are Five Reason..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:54aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Tech Shares Extend Rally
DJ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Roller-Coaster Week amid Tech Wreck
TI
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 046 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 1 973 B 1 973 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,94x
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 116,66 $
Last Close Price 115,36 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.13%1 972 863
XIAOMI CORPORATION107.33%73 254
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD33.50%22 341
MEITU, INC.-3.05%896
DIGIA OYJ47.37%187
DORO AB (PUBL)-14.06%118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group