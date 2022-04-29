Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 02:59:18 pm EDT
159.81 USD   -2.34%
02:40pUS Futures Move Lower as Investors Weigh Amazon, Apple Quarterly Earnings
MT
01:42pBarclays Lowers Apple's Price Target to $167 From $170, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
01:41pBaird Lowers Apple's Price Target to $185 From $190, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street drops as investors dump Amazon following report

04/29/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Friday at the end of a volatile week, as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates.

Amazon.com Inc tumbled 14%, on track for its steepest one-day drop since 2006 and leaving the widely-held stock near two-year lows. Late on Thursday, the e-commerce giant delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook, swamped by higher costs to run its warehouses and deliver packages.

Apple Inc, the world's most valuable company, dropped 2.2% after its glum outlook overshadowed record quarterly profit and sales.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell, led lower by Consumer Discretionary, down 4.4%, followed by a 2.92% loss in Real Estate.

Downbeat results and worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve have hammered megacap technology and growth stocks this month.

"Market participants are nervous to begin with, so there is a quick trigger when it comes to these names when there's any uncertainty," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta. "When assumptions about these companies' growth fail to materialize, then there's definitely a 'shoot first and ask questions later' mentality."

The Nasdaq has lost about 12% in April, its worst monthly performance since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Year to date, the S&P 500 has lost 12%, marking the index's worst four-month start of a year since 1942.

Adding to worries on Wall Street, data showed the personal consumption expenditures price index - the Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation - shot up 0.9% in March after climbing 0.5% in February.

The Fed is set to meet next week, with traders betting on a 50-basis-point rate hike to combat surging inflation.

Signs of aggressive monetary policy tightening, the Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns have fueled fears of an economic slowdown. Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter.

In afternoon trading, S&P 500 was down 2.40% at 4,184.66 points.

The Nasdaq declined 2.78% to 12,514.30 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.65% at 33,356.43 points.

GRAPHIC: S&P 500's busiest trades

Exxon Mobil Corp slipped 1% after it took a $3.4 billion writedown due to its exit from Russia. Chevron Corp dropped 2.4% after its first-quarter profit underwhelmed.

The first-quarter earnings season overall has been better than expected so far. Nearly half of the S&P 500 companies have reported through Thursday and 81% of them have topped Wall Street's expectations. Typically, only 66% beat estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.25-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 213 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Aditya Soni and David Gregorio)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
02:40pUS Futures Move Lower as Investors Weigh Amazon, Apple Quarterly Earnings
MT
01:42pBarclays Lowers Apple's Price Target to $167 From $170, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
01:41pBaird Lowers Apple's Price Target to $185 From $190, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01:40pAtlantic Equities Lowers Apple's Price Target to $190 From $200, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
01:30pGoldman Sachs Lowers Apple's Price Target to $157 From $161, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12:13pAPPLE INC : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
11:20aEquities Set for Weaker Start as US Futures Retreat; Asia, Europe Move Higher
MT
10:20aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
10:00aApple to Face Lawsuit in Moscow Over Apple Pay Withdrawal in Russia
MT
09:50aMorgan Stanley Lowers Apple's Price Target to $195 From $210, Citing COVID-Related Supp..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 681 M - -
Net cash 2022 58 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 2 652 B 2 652 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 163,64 $
Average target price 190,12 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-7.84%2 670 513
XIAOMI CORPORATION-39.89%36 007
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-49.13%11 791
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.08%9 619
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-29.41%976
DZS INC.-23.86%341