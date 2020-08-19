Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes highlight tough recovery

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or
* S&P 500 touches intra-day record high for 2nd straight
session
* Nasdaq hits intra-day high for third straight day
* Fed strikes cautious tone in minutes
* Apple hits $2 trillion market cap
NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street finished lower on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised concerns that the
U.S. economic recovery from the devastating effects of the
pandemic faced a highly uncertain path.
In the minutes of the July Fed meeting, the policy committee
said that the swift rebound in employment seen in May and June
had likely slowed and that additional "substantial improvement"
in the labor market would hinge on a "broad and sustained"
reopening of business activity.
The Fed also ruled out for now more dovish monetary policy
measures such as yield-curve control.
"The Fed was cautious in the minutes and has been over the
last month," said Mike O’Rourke, chief market strategist, at
Jones Trading. "I think the fact that the Fed was not too warm
on the yield-curve control and some of the extreme measures
investors may have liked to see was a concern."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 85.19 points
lower, or 0.31%, to 27,692.88, the S&P 500 lost 14.93
points, or 0.44%, to 3,374.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 64.38 points, or 0.57%, to 11,146.46.
Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 hit an intraday record
of 3,399.54 and Nasdaq of 11,257.422.
Losses on Wall Street came after Apple Inc became
the first publicly listed U.S. company to cross $2 trillion in
market capitalization. Already the most valuable listed company
in the world, the iPhone maker provided the biggest support to
the three main indexes.
The company's stock was boosted by expectations of long-term
success from the country's biggest tech names in a
post-coronavirus world.
Strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's
also lifted sentiment earlier in the session.
The S&P 500 closed at a record on Tuesday in what has been
its fastest recovery ever from a bear market. The Nasdaq
recouped its losses from the pandemic sell-off two months ago,
but the Dow is still nearly 5% below February's record closing
high.
On U.S. exchanges 8.61 billion shares changed hands,
compared with the 9.72 billion average for the last 20 sessions
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.62-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)