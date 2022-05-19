Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 04:48:46 pm EDT
139.03 USD   -1.27%
04:26pWall Street ends lower as Cisco and Apple sink
RE
12:39pAPPLE SHOWS HEADSET TO BOARD, SIGNALING IT'S AT ADVANCED STAGE : Bloomberg
MT
11:28aBofA Securities Lowers Apple's Price Target to $200 From $215, on Supply Chain Headwinds, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street ends lower as Cisco and Apple sink

05/19/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday, with Cisco Systems slumping after giving a dismal outlook, while investors fretted about inflation and rising interest rates.

Shares of Cisco slumped 13.7% after the networking gear maker lowered its 2022 revenue growth outlook, taking a hit from its Russia exit and component shortages related to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Apple and chipmaker Broadcom declined 2.5% and 4.3%, respectively, and weighed on the S&P 500.

"The reality is that inflation is running hot and interest rates are rising," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "Until you get that inflation rate to start slowing, we're going to have increased volatility, and in our view that continues through throughout most of the summer months."

Twitter climbed 1.2% after Bloomberg reported that company executives told staff that Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and they would not renegotiate the price.

The S&P consumer staples index fell 2% to its lowest level since December as retail firms face the brunt of rising prices hurting the purchasing power of U.S. consumers.

Kohl's Corp became the latest retailer to flag a hit from four-decades high inflation as the department store chain cut its full-year profit forecast.

Its shares, however, rebounded over 4% after slumping 11% in the previous session due to dismal results from Target Corp.

The S&P 500 is down about 18% from its record close on Jan. 3 as investors adjust to strong inflation, geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine and tightening financial conditions with the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates.

A close of 20% or more below its January record high would confirm the S&P 500 has been in a bear market since hitting that peak, according to a widely used definition.

GRAPHIC: S&P 500 bear markets (

)

Goldman Sachs strategists predicted a 35% chance of the U.S. economy entering a recession in the next two years, while the Wells Fargo Investment Institute expects a mild U.S. recession at the end of 2022 and early 2023.

The S&P 500 declined 0.58% to end the session at 3,900.79 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.26% to 11,388.50 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.75% to 31,253.13 points.

GRAPHIC: S&P 500's busiest trades (

)

Thursday's mixed performance followed a drop of over 4% in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, the benchmark's worst one-day loss since June 2020.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to 29.5 points on Thursday, after hitting its highest level since May 12 earlier in the session.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc jumped almost 10% after it forecast upbeat annual earnings, encouraged by strong demand for its luxury parkas and jackets.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.7 billion shares, compared with a 13.4 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.31-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 43 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 12 new highs and 326 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Grant McCool)

By Devik Jain and Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
04:26pWall Street ends lower as Cisco and Apple sink
RE
12:39pAPPLE SHOWS HEADSET TO BOARD, SIGNAL : Bloomberg
MT
11:28aBofA Securities Lowers Apple's Price Target to $200 From $215, on Supply Chain Headwind..
MT
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nowhere is safe anymore
08:16aBofA Securities Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $200 From $215, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05:49aFactbox-From Apple to Tesla and Starbucks, companies count the costs of Shanghai lockdo..
RE
03:38aTencent Music Entertainment, French Embassy in China Collaborate on New Music Album
MT
01:49aChina’s Smartphone Shipments Plunge 29.2% in Q1
MT
12:10aTaiwan firms resuming production in China as COVID curbs ease -minister
RE
05/18Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 897 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 2 279 B 2 279 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 140,82 $
Average target price 189,19 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-20.70%2 279 197
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.31%36 993
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-44.13%13 532
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-42.53%9 988
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-29.41%975
DZS INC.-9.49%405