  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-11-29 pm EST
140.66 USD   -2.47%
02:15pWall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
02:02pApple's iPhone Pro shipments may fall 20 million units short of estimates - analyst
RE
12:49pWall Street dips as growth shares offset energy gains
RE
Wall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech

11/29/2022 | 02:15pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Investors look to Powell speech for interest rate clues

*

U.S. consumer confidence slips in November

*

S&P 500 -0.03%, Nasdaq -0.40%, Dow +0.18%

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with losses in Apple and Amazon ahead of an upcoming speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could provide hints about magnitude of future interest rate hikes.

Investors also focused on

recent protests

against COVID-19 curbs in China, including at the world's biggest iPhone factory.

Apple's stock dropped 2.3%, down for a fourth straight session.

Powell is due to speak at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labor market. Investors will be looking for clues about when the Fed will slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

"No one is willing to buy ahead of tomorrow with Powell speaking. Everyone is nervous about what he is going to say," said Ron Saba, senior portfolio manager at Horizon Investments in Charlotte.

Shares of Amazon lost 2%, while Alphabet and Tesla were each down more than 1%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is headed for its second straight month of gains in November amid bets that recent inflation readings showing a slight cooling in prices will lead the Fed to scale back the scale of its interest rate hikes.

So far, the Fed has delivered four straight 75 basis point rate hikes, and it is expected to shift down the pace to a 50-bps move in December.

A survey on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence eased further in November amid persistent worries about the rising cost of living.

Mainland China's recent wave of civil disobedience comes as the number of COVID cases hit record daily highs and large parts of several cities face new lockdowns, further threatening the world's second largest economy.

The S&P 500 energy sector index rose about 1%, while gains in oil prices on expectations of a loosening of China's strict COVID controls were later offset by concerns that OPEC+ would keep its output unchanged at its upcoming meeting.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 0.03% at 3,962.83 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.40% to 11,005.12 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18% at 33,908.94 points, helped by gains in Boeing and Caterpillar.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc jumped over 5% as China broadened equity financing channels for property developers.

Shares of Chinese internet firm Bilibili Inc jumped 22% after posting upbeat quarterly results.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.1-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted one new high and two new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 149 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
