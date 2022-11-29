Wall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Investors look to Powell speech for interest rate clues
U.S. consumer confidence slips in November
S&P 500 -0.03%, Nasdaq -0.40%, Dow +0.18%
Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with losses in Apple and
Amazon ahead of an upcoming speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell that could provide hints about magnitude of future
interest rate hikes.
Investors also focused on
recent protests
against COVID-19 curbs in China, including at the world's
biggest iPhone factory.
Apple's stock dropped 2.3%, down for a fourth
straight session.
Powell is due to speak at a Brookings Institution event
on Wednesday about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the
labor market. Investors will be looking for clues about when the
Fed will slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.
"No one is willing to buy ahead of tomorrow with Powell
speaking. Everyone is nervous about what he is going to say,"
said Ron Saba, senior portfolio manager at Horizon Investments
in Charlotte.
Shares of Amazon lost 2%, while Alphabet
and Tesla were each down more than 1%.
The benchmark S&P 500 index is headed for its second
straight month of gains in November amid bets that recent
inflation readings showing a slight cooling in prices will lead
the Fed to scale back the scale of its interest rate hikes.
So far, the Fed has delivered four straight 75 basis point
rate hikes, and it is expected to shift down the pace to a
50-bps move in December.
A survey on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence eased
further in November amid persistent worries about the rising
cost of living.
Mainland China's recent wave of civil disobedience comes
as the number of COVID cases hit record daily highs and large
parts of several cities face new lockdowns, further threatening
the world's second largest economy.
The S&P 500 energy sector index rose about 1%, while
gains in oil prices on expectations of a loosening of China's
strict COVID controls were later offset by concerns that OPEC+
would keep its output unchanged at its upcoming meeting.
In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 0.03% at
3,962.83 points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.40% to 11,005.12 points, while the
Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18% at 33,908.94 points,
helped by gains in Boeing and Caterpillar.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc
jumped over 5% as China broadened equity financing
channels for property developers.
Shares of Chinese internet firm Bilibili Inc jumped
22% after posting upbeat quarterly results.
Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P
500 by a 1.1-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted one new high and two new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 149 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru
and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Shounak Dasgupta)