    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/20 12:22:07 pm
169.015 USD   +1.68%
169.015 USD   +1.68%
Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
RE
Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
RE
Italy's antitrust recalculates Apple, Amazon fines after "material error"
RE
Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains

01/20/2022 | 12:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Bond yields backed off their rapid rise this week and Wall Street rebounded on Thursday as investors in Big Tech licked their wounds after Nasdaq's slide into correction territory.

But concerns the Federal Reserve will be more aggressive in raising interest rates this year than the market has priced in continue to weigh on confidence as investors look to the U.S. central bank's policy meeting next week for fresh guidance.

Crude prices initially eased before climbing to fresh seven-year highs and the dollar dipped as the week's big rally in U.S. Treasury yields mostly paused.

Strong earnings reports helped lift all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 into the black in a broad rally while the major stock indices in Europe also gained. MSCI's U.S.-centric all-country world index rose 1.14%.

With all the noise about Fed tightening there has been little discussion about the companies posting strong earnings, said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.

"Companies are giving guidance as a quarter evolves. That's a positive," Ghriskey added. "It's buying the dip. The market's oversold. Are we going to go back to new highs? Eventually."

Advancing shares on both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq outpaced declining shares by more than a 3:1 ratio.

The broad pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.40%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14%, the S&P 500 gained 1.30% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.74%.

Investors have been concerned about rising rates because they raise borrowing costs and could dent global growth prospects and douse the earnings outlook for companies.

A Reuters poll of economists showed they expect the Fed to tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame high inflation.

Chair Jerome Powell will stick to the Fed's message of tighter monetary policy next week as inflation has become a hot political issue, said Joe LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis.

"There's no reason for him at the moment to not deviate from what clearly has been a more hawkish script. That runs the risk of the markets maybe getting more nervous next week," LaVorgna added.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose up 1.8 basis points at 1.043%. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.1 basis points at 1.838%, but was lower than the two-year high of 1.902% it breached on Wednesday.

The key catalyst for markets so far in 2022 has been expectations of higher rates as the Fed tightens monetary policy, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Investments Inc.

"Given the amount of selling pressure we saw earlier in the week, the market is just consolidating a little bit. Rates don't always move every day in the same direction," Flanagan said.

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde said euro zone inflation will decrease gradually over the year, adding that the ECB did not need to act as boldly as the Fed because of a different economic situation.

ASIA PERKS UP, UKRAINE EYED

Asian share markets broke a five-day slide, pushing higher on Thursday as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% on the day, led by property developers, amid hopes government measures would ease a funding squeeze in the embattled sector, even as another developer warned of default.

Analysts at ING said geopolitical risks, notably the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, could continue to weigh on global shares, adding to pressure on rising rates concerns.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, was off 0.081% at 95.519 while the yen slid 0.28% to $114.00. The euro was last down 0.03 percent, at $1.1338.

Crude prices rebounded. Brent crude was up $0.46 at $88.9 a barrel. U.S. crude was up $0.67 at $87.63 a barrel.

Gold and silver touched fresh two-month highs, lifted by worries surrounding inflation and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,845.58 an ounce, its highest since Nov. 22.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Huw Jones in London, Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)

By Herbert Lash and Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.39% 2735.8443 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
APPLE INC. 1.73% 169.01 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.75% 0.64068 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.50% 82.893 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.70% 0.7266 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.42% 844.6 Delayed Quote.-9.84%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.32% 1.2033 Delayed Quote.0.90%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 155.642 Delayed Quote.0.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.3643 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.46% 0.70795 Delayed Quote.1.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.20% 91.563 Delayed Quote.0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.40% 0.80235 Delayed Quote.1.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 35409.53 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.18% 12136.29 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.28% 129.346 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.1338 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.22% 0.011866 Delayed Quote.0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.07% 1.534919 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.013455 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.24% 0.8026 Delayed Quote.0.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.33% 88.84 Delayed Quote.13.65%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.50% 324.275 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.43% 310.62 Delayed Quote.-9.81%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.58% 14569.959069 Real-time Quote.-8.34%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.35% 523.045 Delayed Quote.-14.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.01% 77.504 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.22% 0.67937 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
S&P 500 1.26% 4588.43 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.42% 749.703 Delayed Quote.11.91%
SILVER 2.16% 24.608 Delayed Quote.0.70%
TESLA, INC. 3.63% 1031.5023 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
TIM S.A. -0.69% 12.9 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.88199 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.22% 114.088 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.49% 76.521 Delayed Quote.2.67%
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. 1.08% 6.075 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
WTI 1.60% 86.33 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
RE
Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
RE
Italy's antitrust recalculates Apple, Amazon fines after "material error"
RE
EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on U.S. tech giants
RE
EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on U.S. tech giants
RE
Will the first metaverse be Chinese?
Two Loot Box Class Action Lawsuits Against Distributors Dismissed
AQ
Wall Street headed higher as tech investors lick their wounds
RE
Taiwan December export orders hit record high, warns on supply chains
RE
Frugl Group Launches Version 3.0 of Frugl Grocery App on Apple, Android Platforms
MT
