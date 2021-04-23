Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

04/23/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.

The bounceback follows a sell-off on Thursday when reports that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax spooked investors. Analysts dismissed the slide as a knee-jerk reaction and pointed to the strong outlook.

As the three major Wall Street indexes surged, the CBOE market volatility or "fear" index plunged about 10% in a sign of tumbling investor anxiety about the risks ahead.

Companies are providing guidance after staying quiet during the pandemic, while lower bond yields and results that beat estimates are driving the rally, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"There is a lot of anticipation of what's to come," he said. "We've seen actual reports beating these very high expectations. Yields have come back down, which is very positive for tech."

Earnings take center stage next week when 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report on Tuesday through Thursday, including the tech heavyweights of Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc.

Those names, including Amazon.com Inc, supplied the biggest upside to a rally in which advancing shares easily outpaced decliners.

First-quarter earnings are expected to jump 33.9% from a year ago, the highest quarterly rate since the fourth quarter of 2010, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April. IHS Markit's flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 60.6 in the first half of this month, the highest reading since the series started in May 2007.

In another sign of strong consumer demand, sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded more than expected in March, likely boosted by an acute shortage of previously owned houses on the market.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with technology and financials leading gains.

Ron Temple, head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management, said the U.S. economy is about to post the strongest growth in 50 years, with more than 6% gains both this year and next.

The Federal Reserve will allow the economy to run hotter than in the past, adding to the high-growth outlook.

"Investors are gradually coming around to the sheer magnitude of excess savings, pent-up demand and the implications of such a massive wave of fiscal stimulus," Temple said.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.66% to 34,040.28 and the S&P 500 gained 1.08% to 4,179.73. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.43% to 14,016.06.

Some earnings reports on Friday were lackluster, with American Express Co sliding after reporting a slump in credit spending and lower quarterly revenue.

Honeywell International fell after missing revenue expectations in aerospace, its biggest business segment.

Naked Brand Group jumped after shareholders approved the proposed divestiture of the company's Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.

Image sharing company Pinterest Inc gained as Credit Suisse raised its price target, saying newer product offerings and expanding footprint in markets abroad will yield higher revenue and user growth.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.10% 2299.93 Delayed Quote.28.52%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.96% 3340.88 Delayed Quote.3.23%
APPLE INC. 1.80% 134.32 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
FACEBOOK INC 1.55% 301.13 Delayed Quote.8.55%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.55% 261.15 Delayed Quote.17.16%
All news about APPLE INC.
04:10pWall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus
RE
04:02pSOCIAL BUZZ : MicroVision, Ocugen, Skillz Rally as Wallstreetbets Stocks Gain in..
MT
04:00pWall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus
RE
03:48pAPPLE  : to help employees get COVID-19 vaccines - Bloomberg News
RE
03:06pWall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus
RE
02:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher on Strong Economic Data
DJ
12:47pSnap adds more users than Wall Street expected as improved app takes hold
RE
12:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Economic Data
DJ
12:17pSnap rallies as user growth, sales top forecasts
RE
10:32aAPPLE  : Likely to Easily Surpass Fiscal Q2 Estimates on iPhone 12 Supercycle, J..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 334 B - -
Net income 2021 74 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 2 215 B 2 215 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 149,62 $
Last Close Price 131,94 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-0.57%2 215 021
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.22%494 794
XIAOMI CORPORATION-18.52%85 233
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.46%18 591
HTC CORPORATION35.93%1 107
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.38%927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ