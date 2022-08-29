Wall Street retreats as rate hike concerns persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis point rate hike in
September
* Energy shares climb on crude jump
* Bristol Myers Squibb slumps on drug trial data
* Dow down 0.57%, S&P 500 down 0.67%, Nasdaq down 1.02%
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower on
Monday, adding to last week's sharp losses on nagging concerns
about the Federal Reserve's determination to aggressively hike
interest rates to fight inflation even as the economy slows.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S. economy
would need tight monetary policy "for some time" before
inflation is under control, dashing hopes the Fed might pivot to
more subdued rate hikes after recent data suggested price
pressures were peaking.
The S&P 500 recovered from session lows that put it down 1%
at the lowest in a month, but the benchmark index still notched
its biggest two-day percentage decline in 2-1/2 months.
"Friday’s selloff was frankly overdone, I know (Powell) said
he was going to play tough with inflation but it is honestly not
that much different than what he has been saying for the last
several weeks, he was a little more hawkish but I mean, geez,
who is surprised by that, really?" said Randy Frederick, vice
president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin, Texas.
"I don’t see a whole lot of up or downside here in the near
term, I see a lot of volatility and that is probably going to be
the case at the very least until we get past the September 21
rate hike."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.41 points,
or 0.57%, to 32,098.99, the S&P 500 lost 27.05 points, or
0.67%, to 4,030.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
124.04 points, or 1.02%, to 12,017.67.
Megacap technology and growth stocks such as Apple Inc
, off 1.37%, and Microsoft Corp, down 1.07%
were among the biggest drags on the index as Treasury yields
rose.
The CBOE's volatility index, Wall Street's fear
gauge, hit a seven-week high of 27.67 points.
Money market traders are pricing in a 72.5% chance of a
75-basis-point interest rate hike at the Fed's September
meeting, which would be the third straight hike of that
magnitude. They expect the Fed funds rate to end the year at
about 3.7%.
The two-year Treasury yield, which is
particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, briefly
touched a 15-year high, while the closely watched yield curve
measured by the gap between two and 10-year yields
remained firmly inverted.
An inversion is considered by many to be a reliable signal
of a looming recession.
Economic data this week is highlighted by the August nonfarm
payrolls report due on Friday. Any signs of a slowdown in the
labor market might take pressure off the Fed to continue with
outsized rate hikes.
The S&P 500 climbed nearly 11% since mid-June through
Friday's close. It recently found support just above its 50-day
moving average, although it remains well below its 200-day
moving average. Despite the rebound, some investors remain
worried as September approaches due to the historical weakness
for stocks during the month and the anticipated hike from the
Fed.
Energy stocks, up 1.54% were a bright spot as crude
prices jumped about 4% on possible OPEC+ output cuts and
conflict in Libya.
Bristol Myers Squibb slid 6.24% after its drug
candidate for preventing ischemia strokes missed the main goal
in a mid-stage trial.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.36 billion shares, compared
with the 10.59 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.20-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 199 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman
and David Gregorio)