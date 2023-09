STORY: Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone 15 Pro with a titanium case and faster chip that enables better cameras and mobile gaming, moves designed to respond to a global smartphone slump.

The announcements largely met expectations and shares were down 1.7% after the first hour of the event.

"Innovation is what's going to lead stock prices higher," said Gilbert. "So I think the whole idea with Apple not necessarily having the same generative AI opportunities as some of the other megacap stocks, I think investors are rethinking some of their position in Apple."