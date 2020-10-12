World stocks zoom to 5-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes

* Dow up 0.94%, S&P 500 up 1.41%, Nasdaq up 2.09%
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global stocks scaled five-week highs on
Monday on hopes that more government stimulus was coming and the
world economy was on the mend, while the Chinese yuan retreated
from a 17-month high after a policy move over the weekend.
Investor optimism that Washington will work through talks
that have repeatedly stalled to deliver another round of fiscal
stimulus drove major U.S. stock indices to highs last seen in
early September.
Hopes that the top Wall Street banks will announce a decent
set of third-quarter earnings this week that show business
activity was not as weak as feared also helped.
Slugged by stronger investor demand for risk, the U.S.
dollar was pinned near a three-week low and gold, another
safe-haven asset, stayed below a three-week high. The U.S. bond
market is closed on Monday for Columbus Day.
The cheer over the economic outlook and government stimulus
did not boost oil prices, which dropped as investors focused on
a boost in supply.
The S&P 500 jumped by 65 points, or 1.89%, to
3,542.51, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316
points, or 1.11%, to 28,902.52. The Nasdaq Composite
leapt 336 points, or 2.89%, to 11,916.49. All three indices
touched highs not seen since Sept. 2.
Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, a currency
broker, said investors were shrugging off the uncertainty of
U.S. stimulus negotiations and hoping instead that banks will
not disappoint in their earnings.
A special event organized by Apple Inc on Tuesday
also stoked speculation that the tech giant is set to unveil a
new iPhone with 5G capabilities, boosting tech stocks across the
board.
“There’s optimism that banks are going to post positive
results,” Moya said. “If the consumer is not as weak as we
thought, we might still have decent holiday spending."
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
climbed 1.43% to 592.96, while European stocks rose
0.72% to 373.00.
Bets that more U.S. stimulus was in the offing came in spite
of indications that talks in Washington had stalled again,
leading the Trump administration to call on Congress to pass a
less ambitious coronavirus relief bill.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday had offered a $1.8
trillion coronavirus relief package after urging his team on
Twitter to "go big" in negotiations with the Democrats to reach
a deal.
A sluggish U.S. dollar kept the U.S. dollar index
down 0.06% at 93.057.
The Chinese yuan was off 0.8% after sliding as much
as 272 pips overnight in Asia, after the central bank cut
foreign exchange forward reserve requirements that effectively
lowers the cost of shorting the yuan.
The euro edged 0.14% lower to $1.1809 and the yen
firmed 0.26% to 105.33 per dollar.
Gold was down 0.4% at $1,921.76 per ounce.
Oil prices also slipped after a force majeure at Libya's
largest oilfield lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production
ended and U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane
Delta.
Brent crude fell $1.02, or 2.38%, to $41.83 a barrel
and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down $1.02, or
2.51%, at $39.58.
JPMorgan and Citigroup will kick off the
third-quarter earnings season on Tuesday, followed by Goldman
Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo on
Wednesday and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.
Analyst data from Refinitiv showed Citigroup and Wells Fargo
could report that net income has slid 60%, while JPMorgan and
Bank of America are expected to post drops of 30%.
Investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
are expected to do better by announcing more modest declines of
between 5% and 10%.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Aurora Ellis)