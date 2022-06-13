Applied BioCode : Announced the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting resolved the Release of non-compete restriction for newly elected directors
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Subject
Announced the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General
Meeting resolved the Release of non-compete restriction
for newly elected directors
Date of events
2022/06/13
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/13
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Director:George J. Lee
Director:Winston Z. Ho
Director:Benjamin Jen
Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
Independent Director:Ben Liu
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Investing in or managing a third party operating in a scope of business
similar to that of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal was approved after voting by the shareholders present at
the Shareholders' Meeting.
Approval votes:44,816,998 votes, accounting for 99.73% of the
total voting rights
Disapproval votes:37,823 votes
Invalid votes:0 votes
Abstention and no votes:82,226 votes
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
