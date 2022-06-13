Applied BioCode : Announcement the Change of the Company's Audit Committee Members
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: Applied BioCode Corporation
Subject
Announcement the Change of the Company's
Audit Committee Members
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
Independent Director:Ben Liu
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm
Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
Independent Director:Ben Liu
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm
Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:
The Company's directors are elected on 2022/06/13, and
the Audit Committee is composed of independent directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
From 2019/05/27 to 2022/05/26
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/13
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
