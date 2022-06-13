Applied BioCode : Announcement the Change of the Company's Audit Committee Members

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai Independent Director:Ben Liu Independent Director:Jack Hsiao 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai Independent Director:Ben Liu Independent Director:Jack Hsiao 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change: The Company's directors are elected on 2022/06/13, and the Audit Committee is composed of independent directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2019/05/27 to 2022/05/26 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/13 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.