Applied BioCode : Announcement the Term Expired of Company's Remuneration Committee Members Due to the Election of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai Independent Director:Ben Liu Independent Director:Jack Hsiao 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group 5.Name of the new position holder: To be announced after board of directors' appointment. 6.Resume of the new position holder: To be announced after board of directors' appointment. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Term expired due to the election of directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2019/05/27 to 2022/05/26 10.Effective date of the new member: To be announced after board of directors' appointment. 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: New members of Remuneration Committee will be announced after board of directors' appointment. Term of the new members of Remuneration Committee will be the same as the board of directors, tile 2025/06/12.