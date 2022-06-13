Applied BioCode : Announcement the Term Expired of Company's Remuneration Committee Members Due to the Election of Directors
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: Applied BioCode Corporation
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
16:59:53
Subject
Announcement the Term Expired of Company's
Remuneration Committee Members Due to the Election
of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
Independent Director:Ben Liu
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm
Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group
5.Name of the new position holder:
To be announced after board of directors' appointment.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
To be announced after board of directors' appointment.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Term expired due to the election of directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
From 2019/05/27 to 2022/05/26
10.Effective date of the new member:
To be announced after board of directors' appointment.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
New members of Remuneration Committee will be announced after board of
directors' appointment. Term of the new members of Remuneration Committee
will be the same as the board of directors, tile 2025/06/12.
Applied BioCode Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:01 UTC.