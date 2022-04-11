Applied BioCode : At the request of TWSE, the Company announce related financial information
04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Applied BioCode Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
16:19:01
Subject
At the request of TWSE, the Company announce related
financial information
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce financial information
3.Financial and business information:
Consolidation base
in NT$M
February 2022 2021 Q4 2021 Q1~
Item (self-closed) YoY % (Reviewed by YoY % 2021 Q4
auditors) (Audited by
CPA)
Revenue 9 -49.53% 110 -20.92% 320
Profit before -26 -72.47% -25 -153.56% -165
income tax
Net profit -26 -72.47% -25 -153.56% -165
EPS (in NT$) -0.31 -63.75% -0.31 -147.69% -2.02
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None.
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None.
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Applied BioCode Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.