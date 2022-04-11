Log in
    6598   KYG0488D1051

APPLIED BIOCODE CORPORATION

(6598)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
43.30 TWD   +5.35%
03/28Applied BioCode Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/24Applied BioCode Appoints Industry Veteran Chris Bernard as Chief Executive Officer
BU
03/24Applied BioCode Appoints Chris Bernard as Chief Executive Officer
CI
Applied BioCode : At the request of TWSE, the Company announce related financial information

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Applied BioCode Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 16:19:01
Subject 
 At the request of TWSE, the Company announce related
financial information
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce financial information
3.Financial and business information:
Consolidation base
in NT$M

                  February 2022            2021 Q4              2021 Q1~
Item              (self-closed)  YoY %   (Reviewed by  YoY %    2021 Q4
                                          auditors)            (Audited by
                                                                 CPA)
Revenue                  9     -49.53%         110    -20.92%        320
Profit before          -26     -72.47%         -25   -153.56%       -165
   income tax
Net profit             -26     -72.47%         -25   -153.56%       -165
EPS (in NT$)         -0.31     -63.75%       -0.31   -147.69%      -2.02
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None.
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None.
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Applied BioCode Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
