Applied BioCode : At the request of TWSE, the Company announce related financial information

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11 2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce financial information 3.Financial and business information: Consolidation base in NT$M February 2022 2021 Q4 2021 Q1~ Item (self-closed) YoY % (Reviewed by YoY % 2021 Q4 auditors) (Audited by CPA) Revenue 9 -49.53% 110 -20.92% 320 Profit before -26 -72.47% -25 -153.56% -165 income tax Net profit -26 -72.47% -25 -153.56% -165 EPS (in NT$) -0.31 -63.75% -0.31 -147.69% -2.02 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None. 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None. 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.