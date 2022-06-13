Applied BioCode : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/13 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Acknowledged the 2021 Deficit Compensation Statement. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the Amendment to the Company's Memorandum and the Articles of Association 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Election of all directors and independent directors The list of a New Directors(including Independent Directors)is as follows: (Total seven Directors, including three Independent Directors) Director:George J. Lee Director:Winston Z. Ho Director:Benjamin Jen Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai Independent Director:Ben Liu Independent Director:Jack Hsiao 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the Amendment to the Company's "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting" (2)Approved the Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" (3)Approved Release the Company's non-compete restriction for newly elected directors (including independent directors) 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.