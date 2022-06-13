Applied BioCode : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: Applied BioCode Corporation
2022/06/13
16:58:47
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Shareholders' General Meeting
2022/06/13
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/13
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledged the 2021 Deficit Compensation Statement.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the Amendment to the Company's Memorandum and the Articles
of Association
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and 2021 Consolidated
Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Election of all directors and independent directors
The list of a New Directors(including Independent Directors)is as follows:
(Total seven Directors, including three Independent Directors)
Director:George J. Lee
Director:Winston Z. Ho
Director:Benjamin Jen
Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
Independent Director:Ben Liu
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the Amendment to the Company's "Rules and Procedures
of Shareholders' Meeting"
(2)Approved the Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets"
(3)Approved Release the Company's non-compete restriction for newly
elected directors (including independent directors)
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
