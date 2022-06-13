Log in
    6598   KYG0488D1051

APPLIED BIOCODE CORPORATION

(6598)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
36.35 TWD   +0.97%
Applied BioCode : The Company's Election of directors at the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting

06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Applied BioCode Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 16:59:05
Subject 
 The Company's Election of directors at
the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director,
 natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 Director:George J. Lee
 Director:Winston Z. Ho
 Director:Benjamin Jen
 Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
 Independent Director:Ben Liu
 Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Director:George J. Lee/Chairman, GenePharm Biotech Corp.
 Director:Winston Z. Ho/President of the Company
 Director:Benjamin Jen/Director, Centrillion Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd.
 Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm
 Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office
 Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 Director:George J. Lee
 Director:Winston Z. Ho
 Director:Benjamin Jen
 Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation
 Representative of institutional director:Wen-Chin Hung
 Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
 Independent Director:Ben Liu
 Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Director:George J. Lee/Chairman, GenePharm Biotech Corp.
 Director:Winston Z. Ho/President of the Company
 Director:Benjamin Jen/Director, Centrillion Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd.
 Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation/None
 Representative of institutional director:Wen-Chin Hung
 Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm
 Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office
 Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Election of directors.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 Director:George J. Lee/       0 shares
 Director:Winston Z. Ho/ 103,750 shares
 Director:Benjamin Jen/        0 shares
 Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation/ 8,307,042 shares
 Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/ 0 shaers
 Independent Director:Ben Liu/       0 shares
 Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/    0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
 From 2019/05/27 to 2022/05/26
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/13
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
  Term expired, Not applicable.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
  Term expired, Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
  Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Term expired, Not applicable.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Applied BioCode Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
