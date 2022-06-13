Applied BioCode : The Company's Election of directors at the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director, natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director:George J. Lee Director:Winston Z. Ho Director:Benjamin Jen Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai Independent Director:Ben Liu Independent Director:Jack Hsiao 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director:George J. Lee/Chairman, GenePharm Biotech Corp. Director:Winston Z. Ho/President of the Company Director:Benjamin Jen/Director, Centrillion Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director:George J. Lee Director:Winston Z. Ho Director:Benjamin Jen Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation Representative of institutional director:Wen-Chin Hung Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai Independent Director:Ben Liu Independent Director:Jack Hsiao 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director:George J. Lee/Chairman, GenePharm Biotech Corp. Director:Winston Z. Ho/President of the Company Director:Benjamin Jen/Director, Centrillion Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd. Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation/None Representative of institutional director:Wen-Chin Hung Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Election of directors. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director:George J. Lee/ 0 shares Director:Winston Z. Ho/ 103,750 shares Director:Benjamin Jen/ 0 shares Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation/ 8,307,042 shares Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/ 0 shaers Independent Director:Ben Liu/ 0 shares Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/ 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2019/05/27 to 2022/05/26 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/13 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: Term expired, Not applicable. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Term expired, Not applicable. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Not applicable. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Term expired, Not applicable. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.