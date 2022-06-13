Applied BioCode : The Company's Election of directors at the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: Applied BioCode Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
16:59:05
Subject
The Company's Election of directors at
the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director,
natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:George J. Lee
Director:Winston Z. Ho
Director:Benjamin Jen
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
Independent Director:Ben Liu
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:George J. Lee/Chairman, GenePharm Biotech Corp.
Director:Winston Z. Ho/President of the Company
Director:Benjamin Jen/Director, Centrillion Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm
Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:George J. Lee
Director:Winston Z. Ho
Director:Benjamin Jen
Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation
Representative of institutional director:Wen-Chin Hung
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai
Independent Director:Ben Liu
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:George J. Lee/Chairman, GenePharm Biotech Corp.
Director:Winston Z. Ho/President of the Company
Director:Benjamin Jen/Director, Centrillion Technologies Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation/None
Representative of institutional director:Wen-Chin Hung
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/Director, Gaowei Accounting Firm
Independent Director:Ben Liu/Lawyer, InfoShare Tech Law Office
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/COO, Hsiao Chung-Cheng Healthcare group
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Election of directors.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director:George J. Lee/ 0 shares
Director:Winston Z. Ho/ 103,750 shares
Director:Benjamin Jen/ 0 shares
Director:Maxwell Sensors Incorporation/ 8,307,042 shares
Independent Director:Wen-Jing Tsai/ 0 shaers
Independent Director:Ben Liu/ 0 shares
Independent Director:Jack Hsiao/ 0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
From 2019/05/27 to 2022/05/26
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/13
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
Term expired, Not applicable.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
Term expired, Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Term expired, Not applicable.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Applied BioCode Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:01 UTC.