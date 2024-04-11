April 11 (Reuters) - Data-center services provider Applied Digital missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, pressured by a power disruption at its Ellendale data center unit in January.

The Dallas, Texas-based company posted revenue of $43.3 million for the quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with analysts' average estimate of $51.92 million, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Priyanka.G and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar and Krishna Chandra Eluri)