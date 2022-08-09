Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APDN   US03815U3005

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.

(APDN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-08-09 am EDT
5.640 USD   +15.81%
11:31aApplied DNA Awarded Extension of Health Services Contract with The City University of New York 
BU
08:46aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Announces Pricing of $12 Million Upsized Public Offering, Priced at a Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules - Form 8-K
PU
08:16aApplied DNA Receives Approximately $3.6 Million in Net Proceeds from Warrant Exercise
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied DNA Awarded Extension of Health Services Contract with The City University of New York 

08/09/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 - Period of Performance Extended Through July 2023 at Prior Terms -

- Recognizes safeCircle’s™ Superior Integrated COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Policy Management with Rapid Results Reporting and Campus Access Control -

- Mitigates Risk in the New Academic Year Given Surge in Variant Positivity Rates -

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based technologies, today announced that The City University of New York (CUNY), the largest urban university in the United States, has extended its health services contract for COVID-19 testing and vaccine policy management with the Company’s wholly-owned clinical laboratory subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (ADCL), for 12 months through July 2023 and at the prior contract terms. ADCL’s COVID-19 testing volumes, including the CUNY contract, fueled the Company’s record fiscal 2021 revenues and consecutive quarterly record revenues in the first half of fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

The contract has been successfully operational since August 2021. Through a partnership with Cleared4 software platform, ADCL provides a wide range of COVID-19 related health services to help CUNY mitigate COVID-19 associated risks. These services, which are provided to CUNY’s 25 campuses and covering 300,000+ students, employees, auxiliary workers, contractors and visitors, include: (i) high-throughput RT-PCR COVID-19 testing (weekly testing and a robust randomized testing program); (ii) vaccination policy and documentation management; and, (iii) facility access control.

“We commend the CUNY Board of Trustees for taking a forward-thinking approach to ensure the continued health and safety of all CUNY stakeholders while remaining committed to the promise and value of in-person learning. As New York City grapples with a resurgence of infections fueled by the Omicron BA.5 subvariant that can potentially elude rapid test detection and more easily reinfect people, including those who have been vaccinated, boosted and/or previously infected, our ability to deliver rapid PCR-based results with actionable reporting and access management for safeCircle clients remains a standout,” stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “Given our infrastructure and client concentration in New York City, we are pleased to continue servicing CUNY while we expand our test offering and services.”

About safeCircle™

safeCircle is a fully integrated health testing platform that offers a customized suite of services to institutions and their personnel/members that encompasses: program design, RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing, sample kit distribution and collection, test site management, results reporting to individuals and program administrators, facilities access management, variant tracking, and vaccination documentation management.

Click to learn more: https://adnas.com/covid-19-testing-platform/

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the possibility that Applied DNA's assay kits or testing services could become obsolete or have their utility diminished and the unknown amount of revenues and profits that will results from Applied DNA's testing contracts. Further, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future data and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA's or its partner's future diagnostic candidates will advance further in the research process or receiving authorization, clearance or approval from the FDA, equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and/or the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final authorization, clearance or approval from the FDA, equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and/or NYSDOH, the unknown outcome of any applications or requests to FDA, equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and/or the NYSDOH, the unknown limited duration of any EUAs from the FDA, changes in guidance promulgated by the CDC, FDA, CMS an/or NYSDOH relating to COVID-19 testing, disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies, continued mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, shifting review priorities of FDA for COVID-19 EUA requests and when, if at all, any EUA request will be reviewed by FDA, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 9, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 10, 2022, and May 12, 2022, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
11:31aApplied DNA Awarded Extension of Health Services Contract with The City University of N..
BU
08:46aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Announces Pricing of $12 Million Upsized Public Offering, Priced at..
PU
08:16aApplied DNA Receives Approximately $3.6 Million in Net Proceeds from Warrant Exercise
BU
06:11aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
08/08Applied DNA to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussing Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Re..
BU
08/08Applied DNA Sciences Closes $12 Million Upsized Public Offering; Shares Sink
MT
08/08Applied DNA Announces Closing of Upsized $12 Million Public Offering
BU
08/08HC Wainwright Adjusts Applied DNA Sciences' Price Target to $8 from $4, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
08/04Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $12 Million Upsized Public Offering, Priced at a Premi..
BU
08/04Top Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,4 M 58,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,87 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Hayward Chief Executive Officer
Beth M. Jantzen Controller
Judith Murrah Chief Operating Officer
Sanford R. Simon Independent Director
Yacov A. Shamash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.21.14%58
ECOLAB INC.-29.79%46 941
SIKA AG-36.59%38 866
GIVAUDAN SA-30.68%32 147
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-27.18%18 238
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.71%17 909