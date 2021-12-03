Applied DNA Sciences : APDN Schedules Q4 and Full FY'21 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Applied DNA Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

STONY BROOK, N.Y. - December 3, 2021 - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)- based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Company's management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Presentation slides will also be posted to the 'Company Events' sub-page of the Company's Investor Relations website and embedded into the live webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Live

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial in: 844-887-9402; 412-317-6798 (international)

Hosts: Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman, president, and CEO; Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kEXAzeGn

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Replay

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the end of the live conference call.

Dial in: 877-344-7529; 412-317-0088 (international); Access Code: 10161912

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kEXAzeGn

Availability: Telephonic replay: until December 16, 2021; webcast replay: 1 year

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.

The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies.

The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Leveraging its deep expertise in nucleic acid-based technologies, the Company has also established safeCircle™, a pooled COVID-19 testing program that is grounded in the Company's EUA-authorized Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit. safeCircle is designed to look for infection within defined populations or communities utilizing pooled testing methodologies that increase testing efficiencies. The Company has also developed and plans to seek EUA-authorization for its Linea™ SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel, an assay-based panel for the detection of certain SARS-CoV-2 genetic mutations.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

