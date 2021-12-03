Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APDN   US03815U3005

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.

(APDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied DNA Sciences : APDN Schedules Q4 and Full FY'21 Financial Results Call and Webcast

12/03/2021 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Applied DNA Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

STONY BROOK, N.Y. - December 3, 2021 - Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)- based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Company's management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Presentation slides will also be posted to the 'Company Events' sub-page of the Company's Investor Relations website and embedded into the live webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Live

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial in: 844-887-9402; 412-317-6798 (international)
Hosts: Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman, president, and CEO; Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kEXAzeGn

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Replay

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the end of the live conference call.

Dial in: 877-344-7529; 412-317-0088 (international); Access Code: 10161912
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kEXAzeGn
Availability: Telephonic replay: until December 16, 2021; webcast replay: 1 year

About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.

The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies.

The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Leveraging its deep expertise in nucleic acid-based technologies, the Company has also established safeCircle™, a pooled COVID-19 testing program that is grounded in the Company's EUA-authorized Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit. safeCircle is designed to look for infection within defined populations or communities utilizing pooled testing methodologies that increase testing efficiencies. The Company has also developed and plans to seek EUA-authorization for its Linea™ SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel, an assay-based panel for the detection of certain SARS-CoV-2 genetic mutations.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

For additional information:
Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, [email protected]
Web: www.adnas.com
Twitter: @APDN

Disclaimer

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 15:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
10:52aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : APDN Schedules Q4 and Full FY'21 Financial Results Call and Webcast
PU
10:02aApplied DNA Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Confer..
BU
11/29APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : APDN Strategy to Address Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant
PU
11/29Applied DNA Sciences to Launch Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay to Detect Omicron Variant; Shar..
MT
11/29Flora Growth Signs Cannabis Beverage Licensing Deal With Tonino Lamborghini
MT
11/29Applied DNA Announces Strategy to Address Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant, Introduces Linea&..
BU
11/15Applied DNA Subsidiary LineaRx Receives Repeat Orders for LinearDNA, Adds Federally Fun..
BU
11/15Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. and LineaRx Receives Repeat Orders for LinearDNA
CI
11/09Research Publication Demonstrates Utility of Applied DNA's LinearDNA™ in Non-Vira..
PU
11/09Research Publication Demonstrates Utility of Applied DNA's LinearDNA™ in Non-Vira..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,28 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,4 M 40,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,40 $
Average target price 17,67 $
Spread / Average Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Hayward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beth M. Jantzen Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Judith Murrah Chief Operating Officer
Sanford R. Simon Independent Director
Yacov A. Shamash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.2.16%40
ECOLAB INC.3.83%64 377
SIKA AG48.68%55 452
GIVAUDAN SA21.39%45 432
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.76.46%34 951
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.328.65%24 146