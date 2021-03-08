Applied DNA Sciences : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

March 9 – 10, 2021 – Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference. Dr. Hayward and Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer, will also hold virtual investor meetings. Dr. Hayward’s pre-recorded presentation will be available for viewing beginning March 9 at 7:00 A.M. (ET). The presentation will also be available on Applied DNA’s website (link);

March 15 – 17, 2021 – Dr. Hayward will participate on a virtual panel at Roth Capital Markets’ 33 rd Annual Conference titled ‘Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral variants Will Not Fade Away’. The panel is scheduled for March 15, 2021 at 12:00pm ET and will be available to all Conference attendees, as well as on Applied DNA’s website (link). Management will also hold virtual investor meetings;

March 17 – 19, 2021 – Dr. Hayward will present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The presentation will be available to all registered participants of the conference (link) on March 17th - 19th and will be posted on Applied DNA's website (link) after March 19.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

