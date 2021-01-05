Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.    APDN

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.

(APDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applied DNA Sciences : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference

01/05/2021 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021. The fireside chat will be hosted by Yi Chen, Managing Director, H.C. Wainwright Equity Research, and Applied DNA covering analyst.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on the IR Calendar section of the Applied DNA website at www.adnas.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
08:09aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Con..
BU
01/04APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Estimated FY'21 Q1 Revenues
PU
01/04APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Announces Preliminary Estimated First Fiscal Quarter 2021..
BU
2020APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Unit Collaborates With Cleared4 on Pooled COVID-19 Survei..
MT
2020APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : APDN, CLEARED4 Partner on COVID-19 Testing Program
PU
2020APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Partners with CLEARED4 on Pooled COVID-19 Surveillance Te..
BU
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Pulled Under in Friday Trading
MT
2020APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Shares Shed 16% After Q4 Results
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Biotech Shares Helping Limit Declines by Health Care Stocks
MT
2020MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Retreats Midday, Focus on Stimulus Talks, Tesla Join..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,77 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,1 M 30,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 5,32 $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James A. Hayward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beth M. Jantzen Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Judith Murrah Secretary & Chief Information Officer
Sanford R. Simon Independent Director
Yacov A. Shamash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.4.31%30
ECOLAB INC.-0.95%61 174
SIKA AG2.85%40 036
GIVAUDAN SA2.01%39 884
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG1.64%23 031
SYMRISE AG1.38%18 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ