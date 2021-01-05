Applied DNA Sciences : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021. The fireside chat will be hosted by Yi Chen, Managing Director, H.C. Wainwright Equity Research, and Applied DNA covering analyst.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand listening beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on the IR Calendar section of the Applied DNA website at www.adnas.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Visit adnas.com for more information.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

