Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.    APDN

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.

(APDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied DNA Sciences : to Present at the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor Conference on December 3

11/27/2020 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that it is scheduled to participate virtually in the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Dr. James A. Hayward, chief executive officer, will present at 10:45 a.m. EST that day and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

An archived webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation on the “IR Calendar” section of the Applied DNA Investor Relations page at adnas.com.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
10:40aAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : to Present at the Imperial Capital 2020 Security Investor..
BU
11/25APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Significantly Expands Addressable Market for Linea™..
BU
11/12APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Secures Blanket Purchase Order for 10,000 Linea™ CO..
BU
11/10APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : COVID-19 Surveillance Testing at SBUH
PU
11/10APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Stony Brook University Hospital Launches COVID-19 Surveil..
BU
11/02APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Announces Linear DNA Orders from New Contract Research Cu..
BU
10/30APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : to Increase COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Utility for its..
BU
10/20APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/16APPLIED DNA SCIENCES : The Value of Sensitive Pooled Surveillance Testing
PU
10/14APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,48 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,6 M 34,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,50 $
Last Close Price 6,73 $
Spread / Highest target 227%
Spread / Average Target 219%
Spread / Lowest Target 212%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Hayward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beth M. Jantzen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Judith Murrah Secretary & Chief Information Officer
Sanford R. Simon Independent Director
Yacov A. Shamash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.60.62%35
ECOLAB INC.12.97%62 236
GIVAUDAN SA18.87%36 675
SIKA AG25.38%35 644
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG27.73%20 973
SYMRISE AG10.18%16 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ