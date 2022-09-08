Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APDN   US03815U3005

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.

(APDN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17 2022-09-08 am EDT
2.710 USD   -3.90%
10:04aApplied DNA and the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Announce Research Collaboration to Accelerate Application of LinearDNA™ Platform for Veterinary Health Applications
BU
09/07Applied DNA to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference September 12-14, 2022
BU
09/06Applied DNA Sciences Unit Launches Monkeypox Testing Services; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied DNA and the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Announce Research Collaboration to Accelerate Application of LinearDNA™ Platform for Veterinary Health Applications

09/08/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Agreement Leverages Company’s Ability for Intramuscular Delivery of LNP-Encapsulated LinearDNA-based Therapies for Veterinary Therapeutic and Prophylactic Applications -

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (‘Applied DNA’ or the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based technologies, and the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (“CUCVM”) announced the signing of a research agreement (the “Agreement”) to advance LinearDNA™-based vaccine research and discovery for animal diseases with agricultural biosecurity implications. Primarily, the Agreement seeks to combine LinearDNA as a platform for rapid drug development with CUCVM’s expertise in viral vector design to advance a differentiated approach to animal vaccine development for infectious diseases.

The Agreement builds on the strong, existing collaboration between Applied DNA’s biotherapeutics subsidiary, LineaRx, and Dr. Diego Diel, D.V.M, M.S., PhD., Associate Professor of Virology at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Population Medicine and Diagnostics. Dr. Diel is the lead investigator for veterinary clinical trials sponsored by the Company for the LinearDNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate and other therapeutic candidates in the Company’s pipeline.

Recently, Applied DNA announced the successful administration and expression of a lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated (LNP) LinearDNA construct in mice via routine intramuscular (IM) injection. Based on this positive data, the Company is currently advancing several LNP LinearDNA vaccine designs that will be utilized in upcoming preclinical animal studies. Data generated by these preclinical animal studies will advance the LinearDNA platform toward the commercialization of LNP-LinearDNA vaccines for both prophylactic and therapeutic applications and will inform the final design of the Company’s LNP-LinearDNA canine cancer vaccine candidate that is currently slated to begin an initial clinical trial during 1H calendar 2023.

“The Agreement is an opportunity to expand our work with Dr. Diel and his talented team to accelerate the application of the LinearDNA platform to the animal health market,” stated Dr. James A Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA and LineaRx. “Veterinary DNA vaccines present an attractive opportunity for us, and these animal studies should generate additional key validation data for our platform relevant to veterinary health. There is a continuing need for better veterinary therapies and we believe an LNP-LinearDNA product has the strong potential to offer enhanced ease of administration and improved clinical outcomes.”

Dr. Diel said, “Vaccinology research and clinical trials are crucial to developing new prevention strategies that could have transformative applications in animal health. This partnership will help to advance research and development of novel vaccine candidates for emerging infectious diseases in ways that can benefit us all, including human and animal patients.”

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (“DNA”). Using PCR to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘APDN,’ and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol ‘APPDW.’

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to, its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA's or its partner's therapeutic candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final or conditional approval from the FDA, USDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the unknown outcome of any applications or requests to FDA, USDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, the unknown ability to manufacture the therapeutic grade DNA in large quantities, the fact that there has never been a commercial drug product utilizing PCR-produced DNA technology approved for therapeutic use, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 9, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 10, 2022 and May 12, 2022, and August 11, 2022, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
10:04aApplied DNA and the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Announce Research..
BU
09/07Applied DNA to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference ..
BU
09/06Applied DNA Sciences Unit Launches Monkeypox Testing Services; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
09/06Applied DNA Launches Monkeypox Testing Service
BU
09/06Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC, Launches Monke..
CI
08/19Applied DNA Sciences Unit Files for New York Health Regulator Approval for PCR-Based Mo..
MT
08/19Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Approval to New York ..
BU
08/19Applied DNA Submits PCR-Based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Approval to New York ..
CI
08/16Investors Benefit as Healthtech Comes Into Focus (VERU, APDN, TOMDF, DNA, SYBX)
AQ
08/12Need to Know Monkeypox News for Investors (BVRNY, TOMDF, GOVX, APDN, NNVC)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 36,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,82 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Hayward Chief Executive Officer
Beth M. Jantzen Controller
Judith Murrah Chief Operating Officer
Sanford R. Simon Independent Director
Yacov A. Shamash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.-29.85%36
ECOLAB INC.-27.14%48 710
SIKA AG-42.48%34 270
GIVAUDAN SA-35.29%29 170
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.67%20 692
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.53%15 940