Applied Energetics : Other Event - Form 8-K

02/07/2023
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT

TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported) February 1, 2023

APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

001-14015 77-0262908
(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
9070 S Rita Road, Suite 1500, Tucson, AZ 85747
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(520)628-7415

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company:

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value, $.001 AERG OTCQB

Item 8.01 - Other Event.

Effective February 1, 2023, Applied Energetics, Inc. has hired Kevin Gunde on a part-time basis to serve as the company's Senior Growth and Product Development Advisor. The company and Mr. Gunde entered into an Employment Agreement which calls for hourly rate cash compensation for a minimum of 20 hours of service per week as well as options to purchase up to 312,500 shares of the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The options vest immediately with respect to 12,500, in one year with respect to 75,000 shares, in two years with respect to an additional 75,000 shares and in three years with respect to the remaining 150,000 shares. Mr. Gunde will no longer serve on the company's Board of Advisors and has forfeited options previously granted as consideration for such service.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.
By: /s/ Gregory J. Quarles,
Gregory J. Quarles,
President and Chief Executive Officer

Date: February 7, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Applied Energetics Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 20:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
