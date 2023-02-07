Applied Energetics : Other Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported) February 1, 2023

APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.

Effective February 1, 2023, Applied Energetics, Inc. has hired Kevin Gunde on a part-time basis to serve as the company's Senior Growth and Product Development Advisor. The company and Mr. Gunde entered into an Employment Agreement which calls for hourly rate cash compensation for a minimum of 20 hours of service per week as well as options to purchase up to 312,500 shares of the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The options vest immediately with respect to 12,500, in one year with respect to 75,000 shares, in two years with respect to an additional 75,000 shares and in three years with respect to the remaining 150,000 shares. Mr. Gunde will no longer serve on the company's Board of Advisors and has forfeited options previously granted as consideration for such service.

