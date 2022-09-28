Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Applied Energetics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AERG   US03819M1062

APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.

(AERG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:46 2022-09-27 pm EDT
2.300 USD   -0.86%
07:11aU.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 6.52%, highest since mid-2008
RE
08/10APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/10Applied Energetics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 6.52%, highest since mid-2008

09/28/2022 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Residential home construction continues as California faces a housing shortage

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to its highest level since August 2008, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.

Rising mortgage rates are increasingly weighing on the interest-rate-sensitive housing sector as the Federal Reserve pushes on with aggressively lifting borrowing costs to curb high inflation.

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 27 basis points to 6.52% for the week ended Sept. 23, a level not seen since the financial crisis and the Great Recession.

Fed policymakers raised the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point last week, the third straight hike of that size, and acknowledged "pain" ahead for the economy as they seek to cool demand.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also explicitly called out the housing market and said it would probably go through a "correction" after a period of "red hot" price increases.

Expectations for Fed tightening have led to a surge in Treasury yields since the start of this year. The yield on the 10-year note acts as a benchmark for mortgage rates. The cost of home loans has risen by more than a percentage point over the past six weeks.

The MBA also said its Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, fell 3.7 percent from a week earlier. Its Refinance Index dropped 10.9% from the prior week and is now at a 22-year low.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. -0.86% 2.3 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.51% 0.64 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.67% 1.05523 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7253 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.38% 0.9559 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.012208 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.29% 0.56128 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,43 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -88,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 478 M 478 M -
EV / Sales 2020 321x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Energetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Quarles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Donaghey Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Bradford T. Adamczyk Chairman
Stephen William McCahon Chief Scientist
Jonathan R. Barcklow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.-4.17%478
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-29.69%36 283
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-23.70%30 379
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.4.15%11 403
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-26.22%5 376
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-10.36%4 746