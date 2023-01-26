Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Applied Energetics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AERG   US03819M1062

APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.

(AERG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:19:40 2023-01-26 am EST
1.950 USD    0.00%
01/25Applied Energetics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
QuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. new home sales post third straight monthly gain

01/26/2023 | 10:49am EST
Homes for sale in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased for a third straight month in December as mortgage rates continued to decline, offering hope that the struggling housing market was starting to stabilize.

New home sales increased 2.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 616,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. November's sales pace was revised lower to 602,000 units from the previously reported 640,000.

Sales rose in the Midwest and South, which are generally considered affordable regions. They fell in the Northeast and West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of U.S. home sales, falling to a rate of 617,000 units. Sales dropped 26.6% year on year in December. They decreased 16.4% in 2022.

The Federal Reserve's fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling mortgage rates have, however, raised hope that the housing market could soon stabilize, though at depressed levels.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate declined to an average 6.15% last week, the lowest level since mid-September, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

The rate was down from 6.33% in the prior week and has dropped from an average of 7.08% early in the fourth quarter, which was the highest since 2002. But it remains well above the 3.56% average during the same period last year.

The median new house price in December was $442,100, a 7.8% increase from a year ago. There were 461,000 new homes on the market at the end of last month, unchanged from November. Houses under construction accounted for 63.1% of the inventory, with homes yet to be built making up 21.5%.

Completed houses accounted for 15.4% of the inventory, well below a long-term average of 27%. At December's sales pace it would take 9.0 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, down from 9.2 months in November.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. 0.00% 1.95 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION 1.50% 0.5075 Delayed Quote.41.52%
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,43 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -88,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
EV / Sales 2020 321x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Energetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory J. Quarles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Donaghey Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Bradford T. Adamczyk Chairman
Stephen William McCahon Chief Scientist
Jonathan R. Barcklow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC.-0.51%411
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.7.64%39 139
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD15.03%36 758
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.17.63%10 144
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.8.14%5 736
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.1.51%4 468