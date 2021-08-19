Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGTC   US03820J1007

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(AGTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGTC Announces Sponsorship of Achroma Corp's No Roadblocks Program

08/19/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-Program helps those living with Achromatopsia receive filtered glasses and contact lenses to qualify for bioptic driving-

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced it will be a sponsor of the Achroma Corp program, No Roadblocks.

No Roadblocks is a program that funds tinted glasses or contact lenses, as well as bioptics, for individuals living with achromatopsia (ACHM), an inherited condition caused by mutations in one of several genes, with the two most common being mutations in either the CNGB3 or CNGA3 genes. ACHM is associated with extremely poor visual acuity, extreme light sensitivity resulting in daytime blindness, and complete loss of color discrimination.

There is no specific treatment for ACHM, although deep red tinted glasses or contact lenses can reduce symptoms of light sensitivity and daytime blindness. These filters are often essential to bioptic driving. Bioptic driving is a method of driving that uses a patient's general vision and intermittent spotting through a small telescopic system that improves the sharpness of the patient's vision.

“AGTC understands the unique challenges for those living with achromatopsia and is proud to be a sponsor of the No Roadblocks program and provide support to help these individuals gain independence through bioptic driving,” said Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC. “As AGTC diligently works to find a treatment using AAV-based gene therapies for achromatopsia, organizations like Achroma Corp provide an important service of improving quality of life for those living with an IRD.”

"Achroma Corp is excited to be able to launch our No Roadblocks Program with sponsorship support from AGTC,” said Bridget Vissari, President of Achroma Corp. “The goal of this program is to provide those affected with achromatopsia unprecedented access to glasses, contacts, and bioptic systems that they otherwise may have difficulty obtaining. We appreciate AGTC's commitment to this much needed program." 

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM B3 and ACHM A3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR/PR CONTACTS: 
David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485
david.carey@finnpartners.com or glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:
Stephen Potter
Chief Business Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 413-2754
spotter@agtc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
04:06pAGTC Announces Sponsorship of Achroma Corp's No Roadblocks Program
GL
08/18APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC Appoints Ophthalmology and Retinal Disease S..
PU
08/18APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
08/18Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Appoints Yehia Hashad to the Board o..
CI
08/18APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC Appoints Ophthalmology and Retinal Disease S..
AQ
08/16APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC to Participate in Envision Virtual Conferenc..
AQ
08/02APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferen..
AQ
07/30APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
07/23APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC 2021 R&D Presentation
PU
07/08APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC to Host Virtual R&D Day on July 22, 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -61,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 86,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 484x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,32 $
Average target price 15,78 $
Spread / Average Target 375%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan B. Washer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott E. Koenig Chairman
Nnenna Ihekoromadu VP-Clinical Research & Medical Affairs
James Rosen Independent Director
Edward M. Hurwitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-18.83%142
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.52%90 224
BIONTECH SE346.50%87 911
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.56%66 079
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.46%58 030
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.59%50 529