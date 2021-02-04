Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation    AGTC

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(AGTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGTC Executives Awarded First Place in the BioProcess International Reader's Choice Awards, Cell & Gene Therapies Category

02/04/2021 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Article reflects Company’s leadership and innovation in scalable, reproducible manufacture of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Dave Knop, Vice President of Process Development, have been awarded first place in the BioProcess International (BPI) magazine inaugural Reader’s Choice Awards program, cell and gene therapies category, for their article, “Viral-Vectored Gene Therapies: Harnessing Their Potential Through Scalable, Reproducible Manufacturing Processes.”

“High-productivity approaches to AAV manufacturing processes, like AGTC’s HSV-helper based platform, will be crucial if we are to address the unmet clinical need growing across a variety of indications,” said AGTC President and CEO, Sue Washer. “There is no question that investing in the manufacturing process is imperative and our early commitment in this area has put AGTC in a strong position with respect to the purity and quality needed for late stage development and commercialization.”

Concentrating on articles published from September 2019 through June 2020, and using rankings based on views, engagement, and download rates, BioProcess International identified the four most popular articles within each of its six pillars of bioprocessing coverage. The AGTC authors’ article received the highest number of votes from BPI readers, who ranked the nominees in terms of their innovativeness, presentability and applicability.

The eBook featuring the first-place article by Washer and Knop, as well as summarized versions of the second- and third-place articles, are available by visiting:
https://bioprocessintl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/18-11-eBook-RCA-CellGeneTherapies.pdf.                        

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. The Company’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry-leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

IR/PR CONTACTS: 
David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485
david.carey@finnpartners.com or glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:
Bill Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5728
bsullivan@agtc.com

Stephen Potter
Chief Business Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 413-2754
spotter@agtc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
06:03aAGTC Executives Awarded First Place in the BioProcess International Reader's ..
GL
01:01aAPPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Con..
AQ
02/02APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Applied Gen..
MT
02/01APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : AGTC Corporate Presentation
PU
02/01APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
01/29APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
01/29APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Applied Genetic T..
MT
01/28AGTC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
GL
01/27APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : to Sell Shares and Warrants in Public Offering --..
MT
01/27AGTC Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -60,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 60,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 341x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,81 $
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Spread / Highest target 695%
Spread / Average Target 259%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Susan B. Washer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott E. Koenig Chairman
William A. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Mark S. Shearman Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Nnenna Ihekoromadu VP-Clinical Research & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.34%188
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.74%80 878
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.70%67 420
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.72%54 837
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.67%51 841
BEIGENE, LTD.41.05%33 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ